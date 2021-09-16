Historic Church Organs Subject Of Sept. 19 Lyndon Tour

LYNDON — An organ tour in the Lyndon area is being organized to celebrate the long lives and years of service, of one reed organ and two pipe organs, all at least 100 years old.
The tour begins at the York Street Meetinghouse at Lyndon Corner at 3 p.m. to hear its Estey reed organ, moves to St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Lyndonville at 4 p.m., and to the Lyndon Free Baptist Church in Lyndon Center at 5 p.m. Each stop includes a demonstration of the organ, time to view the instrument up close, and time to travel to the next venue.
The reed organ at the Meetinghouse (formerly First Congregational Church) was purchased from the Estey Organ Co. of Brattleboro in about 1920. It stands in front of a case front from an older pipe organ purchased from North Congregational Church in St. Johnsbury and installed in this building in 1847. This case is the only remaining piece of two organs built by Harvey F. Parks of St. Johnsbury. The Estey reed organ was recently renovated by Bruce Stevens of Wells River, a well-established reed organ restorer, and will be introduced and demonstrated by him.
“The organ at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church is a bit of a mystery,” says tour contact Karem Miller. “An organ archivist and organ builders who have repaired this organ have been unable to find any markings on the organ that would reveal its original builder or where it was initially installed. The plate on the console above the keyboards indicate that it was rebuilt and installed in this church on March 22, 1914. It is is believed to have been built around 1885.”
The Lyndon Free Baptist Church houses a George H. Ryder pipe organ built around 1900. It was originally purchased for and installed in the Bemis Memorial Universalist Church in Lyndonville. That building by 1921 became a Christian Science Church. The organ was moved to the Lyndon Free Baptist Church and installed with an opening ceremony on Oct. 7, 1928. It was recently renovated by Peter Walker of Walker Pipe Organs in Guilford, Vt.
This is a golden opportunity to enjoy a Sunday afternoon of fresh autumn air and early foliage while traveling to three venues to hear lovely organ music and a sampling of a bit of Lyndon history. Everyone is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.