History Through Music Is Focus of April 7 OLLI Lecture

ST. JOHNSBURY — Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) presents Robert (Bobby) Farlice exploring the relationship of music to historical events, including wars from Revolutionary to Vietnam in his lecture titled “Music is History and History is Music,” set for Thursday, April 7 at 1:30 p.m. at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue. Not only specific events are marked by music, but movements as well, like Civil rights, labor and counter culture, to mention a few.
Growing up in Los Angeles, Calif., music has been an internal part of Farlice’s life from childhood. Both his father and grandfather were musicians; his father did music arrangements for several big bands. Originating from the progressive LA and San Francisco music scene, “he brings an incredible amount of talent along with a lengthy background playing with West coast bands and nightclubs himself,” said the OLLI’s Susan Montague.
Farlice relocated in the NEK about six years ago to be near his son and family following a 30-year stint as an educator at San Francisco State University. He lectured in Ethnic Studies and Cinema Studies, and has previously done film presentations at Catamount Arts.
Catamount Arts members, and attendees are encouraged to pre-register prior to the start of the program. Go to learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj and register with credit card, or call (802) 656-5817 for registration help.
Masks, proof of full vaccination (or negative PCR test) are required for admittance. Be ready to show your vaccination card, photo of it or negative test.
