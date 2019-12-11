Holiday Music With Counterpoint And The VSO Brass On Dec. 20

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will again join forces this season with Vermont’s professional vocal ensemble Counterpoint to ring in the holidays in style. The Northeast Kingdom performance will take place on Friday, December 20, 7:30pm at the United Church of Newport.
Musical selections range from a brass arrangement of a Bach chorale and majestic Poulenc motets to popular tunes like “Sleigh Ride,” “Let It Snow,” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The program also includes a carol singalong, a brand-new student composition, and traditional favorites by Robert De Cormier. Mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on this seasonal treat—a perfect blend of brass, voices, and good cheer. Tickets are available at MAC Center for the Arts and at VSO.org.
Counterpoint will be guest-conducted this year by Kevin Quigley who has been making some kind of art as long as he can remember. From painting to performing to composing to producing experimental theater and dance, Kevin has been involved in the arts for nearly 40 years. In addition to directing the Thetford Chamber Singers, Kevin sings with Counterpoint (Vermont’s stand-alone professional chorus), is an arts teacher at several institutions in the Vermont-New Hampshire Upper Valley, and composes for both choral and instrumental ensembles. He also maintains practices as a graphic designer and Tarot counselor, and is always looking for new projects and opportunities to collaborate with other artists.
