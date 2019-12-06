December brings a mix of traditional and irreverent holiday celebrations to Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. The Nutcracker and the Best Christmas Pageant Ever both feature members of the extended community sharing their love of art, and a screening of the recently released film The Goldfinch is scheduled for the end of the month.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Ballet Wolcott Presents: The Nutcracker – In this beloved holiday ballet, Clara receives a gift that sends her on a journey to the Magical Castle, where the Sugar Plum Fairy enchants her with beautiful dances. Ballet Wolcott’s Youth Company and students are joined by community members, wearing costumes created by local designers. Directed by Artistic Director Brandy Ofciarcik Perez and set to Tchaikovsky’s classic score, The Nutcracker offers fun and fantasy for the entire family. All proceeds benefit Ballet Wolcott.
Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m., The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – When the town hooligans (also known as the six Herdman kids) forego their usual mischief-making to take over the annual Christmas Pageant, they provide a completely new spin on tradition by – among other antics – improving upon gifts from the Wise Men. Filled with surprises for everyone (including the Herdmans) and featuring local performers from across the Kingdom. Adapted from Barbara Robinson’s bestselling children’s book.
Sunday, Dec. 29, 3 p.m., The Goldfinch– Theo Decker’s mother was killed in a terrorist bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he was just 13. Confused, amid the rubble, Theo steals a painting of a tiny bird, a goldfinch, chained to its perch. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and love. Through it all, the painting is the one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day. Released in September, this long-awaited film is adapted from the 2013 novel by Donna Tartt, winner of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
In the Gallery: The Character of the Kingdom by Robert Mallory Klein exhibit runs through Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.