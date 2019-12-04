Home-grown burlesque musical to premiere at Catamount Arts

‘The Family Copoli: a post-apocalyptic burlesque and repopulation play’ will premiere on December 13 and 14 at Catamount Arts in St Johnsbury.
Sixty-three years after a solar flare set off a destructive domino effect, Earth’s population is at a critical low. In response, the Family Copoli travels around with their signature vaudeville show built to distract, delight and incite the audience to repopulate the world. With a cast of eight local and regional actors, The Family Copoli is an unbridled romp that probes human nature in a world beyond the brink and why we carry on.
This new musical is the brainchild of local theatre-maker Andy Colpitts and British composer Michael Wookey. Colpitts trained in theatre at the Ecole Jacques Lecoq in Paris and works locally with the Bread & Puppet Theatre. Wookey has released six solo albums, scored numerous films, and tours regularly throughout Europe. Wookey is known for his use of toy instruments in his arrangements.
The show will be in the Cabaret Space at Catamount Arts and admission will be by donation. For more information, contact Andy Colpitts at 603-991-8287.
