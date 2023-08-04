Honeybee Steelband Signs Up For Newbury Festival
The Honeybee Steelband, from Hardwick, is joining the West Newbury Summer Festival Parade on August 12. In addition to parade fun, the diverse folks of the band also lobby state legislators for pollinator protection. Volunteers are welcome to join the swarm that accompanies the Steelband float. (Courtesy photo)

NEWBURY — The Honeybee Steelband of Hardwick will join the parade at the Annual West Newbury Summer Festival on August 12.

