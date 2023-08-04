Honeybee Steelband Signs Up For Newbury Festival

The Honeybee Steelband, from Hardwick, is joining the West Newbury Summer Festival Parade on August 12. In addition to parade fun, the diverse folks of the band also lobby state legislators for pollinator protection. Volunteers are welcome to join the swarm that accompanies the Steelband float. (Courtesy photo)
NEWBURY — The Honeybee Steelband of Hardwick will join the parade at the Annual West Newbury Summer Festival on August 12.
The parade’s theme this year is Pollinators. The Honeybee Steelband’s mission is to promote awareness and responsibility for pollinatorS. The Honeybee Steelband rides on a float surrounded by its own live swarm of enthusiastic volunteers, some on roller skates, all looking very much like honeybees. Volunteers are welcome to join the swarm.
The Honeybee Steelband’s presence is possible due to two grants. The intention of both is to build and nurture community, to “keep Vermonters healthy and happy.” In this case, they are also promoting health and happiness for pollinators. “Thirty-five percent of human’s diet comes from insect-pollinated plants,” says Catherine Kidder of the Newbury Town Hall Committee. “There are many pollinators but honeybees take care of 80% of that pollination.”
The Pollinator parade is at 10:30 a.m., led by the VFW Color Guard and the Summertime Marching Band. The festival features morning treats by the Sweet n’Savory bakery, a silent auction, white elephant sale, an exhibit “How Does Your Garden Grow?,” a pulled-pork and corn-on-the-cob picnic lunch, and Christina Swaan with her reptiles.
