Honking Tunnel, Stone House Calls to Artists Extended To Sept. 15

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is looking for Vermont-affiliated artists to animate St. Johnsbury’s “Honking Tunnel” with artwork designed to engage the community and animate downtown St. Jay. In another project, Old Stone House Museum is calling for teaching artists for “Open to Interpretation,” a public project to animate the Alexander Twilight Educational Trail. Both projects share a revised application deadline of Sept. 15.
Honking Tunnel: “The Honking Tunnel project involves the creation of a vibrant, beautifully lit, and art-filled passage connecting downtown St. Johnsbury and its riverfront,” stated Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey. “The passage reaches from Railroad Street and Depot Square through the Honking Tunnel to the trailhead of the Three Rivers Bike Path on Bay Street, which leads to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.” Three finalists applying to animate the Honking Tunnel will be selected to receive $500 grants to create preliminary proposals. From the finalists’ proposals, one artist will receive a $10,000 grant to create and implement a final project proposal.
Jurors will consider proposals for traditional public art projects such as outdoor murals and sculpture, but also less traditional projects such as creative interpretive signs, art benches, bike racks, light and/or sound installations. “Although artists working in all media are invited to apply, proposals for light installations to illuminate the honking tunnel are especially encouraged,” Narey remarked. “The committee will be interested in projects inspired by the history, culture, and scenic beauty of the area, which artists can learn more about at discoverstj.com.”
Vermont-affiliated artists should submit images and descriptions of past projects, bio/resumes and other support material in order to be considered for the project. To apply, visit catamountarts.slideroom.com to upload images, videos, and audio submissions, as well as artist statements, bios, resumes and other support material to complete the application process. Catamount Arts accepts online submissions only and does not have the capacity to accept submissions by any other method. Again, submissions will be accepted through Sept. 15 at midnight. They ask artists to not call Catamount Arts regarding the status of submissions.
Once the submission period closes, a review committee comprised of area curators, artists, and community activists will select three finalists to create preliminary proposals. Finalists will be notified via email by Sept. 30.
Old Stone House: The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village seeks to animate the museum’s Alexander Twilight Education Trail, a one-mile outdoor walking trail named for the 19th century African-American educator who once lived and taught in the historic village that surrounds the museum.
Based on images and descriptions of previous work, as well as resumes, references, and other support materials, the committee, including students from Brownington Central School, will select four artist or groups of artists to receive a $1,250 stipend, plus accommodation and travel, to become acquainted with the museum and conduct a one day artist-in-residency for local elementary school students this fall.
The four artists or groups of artists will then be awarded an additional stipend of $7,500-$10,000 to create and implement an original project by the end of June 2022. Projects may include visual art in all media, as well as original written works or musical compositions. Artists, musicians, and theatrical performers are all welcome to apply.
“The committee will not only consider proposals for traditional public art projects such as outdoor murals and text, but also for environmentally-friendly work, creative interpretive signs, art benches, bike racks, light/sound installations, as well as original plays or musical compositions written for onsite performances,” Narey said. “Jurors will be particularly interested in work inspired by the history and culture of the museum, and works that focus on the life and legacy of Alexander Twilight.”
The Sept. 15 deadline also applies to online submissions for “Open to Interpretation.” Finalists will be notified by Sept. 30. An application fee of $25 allows for upload of five images or videos plus bio/resume, list of references, website if available, and other support material.
For prospectus and more details, visit OSHM or Catamount Arts websites at oldstonemusuem.org or catamountarts.org.
