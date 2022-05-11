Hootenanny Coming May 13 To York Street Meetinghouse

LYNDON — Featuring two faculty of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s music and performing arts program, Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny brings songs by Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Gene Autry, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and Patsy Montana on Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at Lyndon’s York Street Meeting House.
“Ashley Jane (guitar/vocals) brings the HOOT to the hootenanny!” said the venue’s Jim Gallagher. The founder and bandleader, Ashley is a lifelong singer and entertainer. She is an adjunct instructor at NVU-Lyndon, where she teaches in the music and performing arts department.
Brian Warwick (drums) keeps the shuffle steady and beat peppy! He is an assistant professor in the music and performing arts department at NVU-Lyndon. Chris Cruger (bass) holds it all together with a steady pluck of the strings and a laugh that’s contagious. “If you’ve heard live music in the north country in the last 30 years, you’ve heard Chris Cruger!” Gallagher says. “Rod Haywood (mandolin) keeps it country with his quick pickin’ and tasteful licks, He’s a founding member of Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny and has been playing and touring with amazing musicians for over 20 years.”
Masks are optional and appreciated. The Meeting House is handicap accessible, and located at 153 York St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.