Hot Sardines To Play Colonial Theatre On Aug. 9

The Colonial Theater in Bethlehem, N.H. will present The Hot Sardines Friday, Aug. 9.
Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, The Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world.
The Sardines have gone from speakeasies and underground parties in Brooklyn, to festival crowds of 25,000. In the last two years, the Hot Sardines have been featured at the Newport Jazz Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival, have sold out NYC venues from Joe’s Pub to Bowery Ballroom, and have released two albums to critical raves and a No. 1 slot on the iTunes Jazz chart in the U.S. and internationally.
“These are times that need live music. And I don’t know of anything that brings people together like the joy of hearing traditional jazz live,” says Elizabeth Bougerol, co-leader of The Hot Sardines, with pianist and bandleader, Evan Palazzo. “This music reaches fans who are 17 or 97, who speak English or Russian or Spanish or Japanese,” said Evan.
The show starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7 p.m. with refreshments including beer and wine on the patio. For more information visit the Colonial at www.bethlehemcolonial.org.
