Howard Dean and “Where the Rivers Flow North” by Jay Craven

It’s been 30 years since I was on the road, touring my film, “Where the Rivers Flow North” – but I’m looking forward to a special screening, 7:30pm, Saturday, August 19th at the Union Meeting Hall in Ferrisburgh. One of our key supporting “Rivers” actors, Mark Margolis, passed away last week – and accolades are making their way through the film and media worlds.
Mark played tough guy power company walking boss “New York Money” in “Rivers” and was memorable as Hector Salamanca, an ex-drug lord in a wheelchair for “Breaking Bad” – and as a cocaine syndicate henchman, opposite Al Pacino, in “Scarface.” Mark came back for an opening scene cameo in our final Howard Frank Mosher film, “Northern Borders” in 2012.
Back during our initial tour for “Where the Rivers Flow North,” we played Vermont all winter. We’d just gotten back from our Sundance premiere – and there was lots of snow. But we never cancelled a tour date, even when we played Manhattan during a 16-inch blizzard. Audiences were fabulous – and we didn’t have that much Hollywood competition. “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, also co-starring Mark Margolis, was in theaters and pretty big – but that was a mostly different crowd.
Opening night for the film was on all nine-screens, simultaneously, at the Palace 9 in South Burlington. The film’s stars, Rip Torn and Tantoo Cardinal, were both there, along with writer Howard Frank Mosher and the musicians from the Ithaca-based Horse Flies, who composed and performed the score and played a steamy dance concert after our screenings - at Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium.
I will always remember one story from this Vermont premiere. It involves then-Governor Howard Dean who asked to visit our film set during the time Michael J. Fox was with us. Michael playing a pushy power company executive who wants to evict Rip Torn’s logger, Noel Lord, from his land.
We were delighted the Governor wanted to join us, so we cast him and his kids as 1920’s extras for a scene outside the St. Johnsbury train station. In it, Michael chews out his hapless underling dam manager, played by the always-great Bill Raymond. Then Michael muscles his manager’s 1927 Packard and drives off with it, leaving his underling in the dust.
More than a thousand local people gathered around to watch Michael J. Fox perform that October day. The Governor and his kids walked behind Michael while he yelled at Bill Raymond. Michael then jumped in the car and drove off. Everything went OK except that Michael floored the Packard and stripped its gears that were made of a hard canvas. Our fabulous car wrangler, James Warden, popped into action and made a magical fix – and we were back in business for Take Two.
Pressed to tighten our film during the final weeks of editing, we decided the car stealing scene wasn’t essential – and hit the wrong tone. We cut it. I worried that Governor Dean would attend the opening and see that we’d cut him out of the film. Then his office called to say that, yes, he’d be at the screening.
For this gala premiere, we were sold out and needed three 35mm film prints to be able to run the show on all nine screens. The film was to run on “platter” systems in the huge projection booth where our shiny celluloid was suspended in the air between projectors so it could run through one – then another and then another. Film spooled out all over the place during the length of all nine theaters. I’d never seen anything like it.
A problem developed, during the afternoon before our screening. Only two of the three film prints we needed arrived by Fed Ex, from our New York lab. My heart sunk. This would be.a disaster. Then I remembered that we had one print back in our Barnet office, which was going to be used for the film’s release in Japan. I drove back fast to our home office in my ‘87 Saab to grab the print.
I managed to get back to the theater with no more than five minutes to spare. The projectionist scrambled to load the print – and the show started on time. The actors went with Bess and me, from theater to theater, making introductory remarks.
Then we came to the theater where Governor Dean and his family were seated. “Guess what?” I said to the full-house crowd. “We cut the scene where Governor Dean and his family appear as extras, with Michael J. Fox.”
Dean grimaced and a noticeable groan went up from the audience. “But we have a surprise. Fed Ex failed to deliver all the prints we needed for tonight’s show – so we had to retrieve a print from back in the Northeast Kingdom that’s headed to Japan. You see, the Japanese buyers required us, by contract, to have 12 minutes of Michael J. Fox on screen. That meant we had to include the scene we cut for the American version. So, for this one screening in this one theater – you will see the cut scene restored, with Governor Dean.”
A cheer went up.
And so it was, in that one theater, for that one and only U.S. screening – of the Japanese version of the film – the audience saw Michael J. Fox, Howard Dean – and the 1927 blue Packard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.