Humorist Performing At Great North Woods On Sept. 14

The Carriage Lane Players will present Yankee humorist Fred Marple’s “Guide to New England for Locals and People from Away” on Sept. 14 at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia, N.H.
“Every fall, we get a lot of visitors from away,” says Marple. “So I thought I’d try to explain some of the things that mystify outsiders, and even make us scratch our own heads sometimes.”
Marple has appeared on New Hampshire Chronicle, on radio, and in the pages of Yankee Magazine and New Hampshire Magazine. He is the author of “Welcome to Frost Heaves,” a collection of tales from the most under-appreciated town in New Hampshire. His video spoof “Yoga for Yankees” has been viewed online by over 6 million people. “That tells you something about the state of our culture and it ain’t good,” says Marple.
Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts (the former Our Lady of Grace Shrine, located at 1993 US Route 3, Columbia, New Hampshire.) fredmarple.com.
