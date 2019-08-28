LYNDON — Hypnotherapist and speaker Nadeen Manuel will bring her comedy hypnosis show to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Sept. 5.
The 8 p.m. show at Alexander Twilight Theatre is free for the public.
Manuel’s shows include storytelling and demonstrations. She has performed and led seminars around the world and created self-hypnosis audio programs that focus on weight loss, diabetes and other issues.
For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/events.
