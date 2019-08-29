LYNDON — New York illustrator Nancy Stahl will be the first artist featured in the new Meet the Artist series at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Sept. 10.
Meet the Artist provides opportunities this fall for students and the public to talk with animators, illustrators, filmmakers, graphic designers, photographers, and other artists either in person or online.
The events, at 11:30 a.m. in Room 111 Harvey Academic Center, are free for the public.
Stahl has designed stamps for the U.S. Postal Service and has been a freelance illustrator for The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. She has taught in the Master of Fine Arts program at the University of Hartford’s Hartford Art School.
For more information, email Barclay.Tucker@NorthernVermont.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.