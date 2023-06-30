July 1
Bethlehem Colonial Theatre: Grace Kelly performance, 8 p.m., bethlehemcolonial.org
Burke Mountain Resort: Vermont Symphony Orchestra Performance, 5:30 p.m., East Burke., skiburke.com
Longest Running July 4th Celebration, Gorham, N.H.: Miller Amusements Carnival Midway, Noon-10 p.m.; The Totally Rad Concert, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Facebook page, Gorham 4th of July Celebration
Island Pond Independence Day Celebration: Parade begins, 11 a.m.; Chicken Barbecue, noon; Scavenger Hunt, 1:30 p.m.; performance by Jamie Lee Thurston, 6 p.m.; Fireworks, 9:30 p.m.
Israel River Campground: Parade, 1 p.m.; Horseshoe tournament, 2 p.m.; Cribbage Tournament, 7 p.m., Jefferson, N.H., israelrivercampground.com
Riverside Speedway: Fireworks Enduro, 6 p.m.; Fireworks, Groveton, N.H., riversidegroveton.com
July 2
Longest Running July 4th Celebration, Gorham, N.H.: Classic Car Parade and Car Show, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Miller Amusements Carnival Midway, Noon-5 p.m.; DJ Music & Karaoke by Mountain Music, 2-4 p.m.; Still Kickin’ Concert, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Facebook page, Gorham 4th of July Celebration
Old Stone House Museum Independence Day celebration: 1-4 p.m.; A complimentary viewing of one of the museum’s newest exhibits will be showcase; also free ice cream, as well as field games for children., oldstonehousemuseum.org
July 3
Longest Running July 4th Celebration, Gorham, N.H.: Miller Amusements Carnival Midway, 5-10 p.m.; The Riley Parkhurst Project Concert, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Facebook page, Gorham 4th of July Celebration
St. Johnsbury Town Band: Fourth of July Patriotic Gala Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; pre-concert rehearsal, 6:30-7:15 p.m.; free ice cream social, sponsored by the Good Living Senior Center., www.stjohnsburyband.org
July 4
Cabot Fourth of July Celebration: Annual Rummage Sale, 8 a.m., school gym; Annual Book Sale at the library, 9 a.m.; Parade, 11 a.m. (the theme, “Get Outside”); Food vendors and village businesses will be open; following the parade, until 2 p.m., at the town Recreation Field, family games and activities, Cabot Harvest Hub Farm Market, live music and more., www.cabotvermont.org
Derby Independence Day: Parade, 10 a.m., newportrecreation.org
Lancaster Fourth of July Parade: line up begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Lancaster Elementary School, parade begins at 10. Theme, “Music of the 80’s.” lancasternh.org/local-events.html
Longest Running July 4th Celebration, Gorham, N.H.: Kiddies Parade, 11 a.m.; Miller Amusements Carnival Midway, Noon-11 p.m.; DJ Music by Mountain Music, 1:30-4 p.m.; July 4th Parade, 2 p.m.; Shark Martin Concert, 7-10 p.m.; Fireworks, 10 p.m., Facebook page, Gorham 4th of July Celebration
Newport July 4th Celebrations: Harry Corrow Freedom Run, 8:30 p.m., Prouty Beach, registration required; in Gardner Memorial Park — Concession stands, serving from 5-10 p.m.; Concert on the Waterfront, Evansville Transit Authority, 6-9 p.m.; Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., newportrecreation.org
North Danville Fourth of July Celebration: Parade, 10 a.m.; Following the parade, a ham dinner at North Danville Baptist Church; Food, Games and Music on the Green next to the Community Building.
Omni Mount Washington Resort: Fourth of July Fireworks Display, 9:30 p.m., brettonwoods.com/Activities/Event
Peacham: Annual Peacham Congregational Church pulled prk barbecue dinner with strawberry shortcake, 3 to 5 p.m. Take out or eat it. All proceeds benefit Peacham Congregational Church. Benefit trunk sale in church parking lot from noon to 3 p.m.
Woodsville/Wells River 43rd Fourth of July Celebration (all events take place in Community Field): Flea Market opens, 9 a.m.; Parade, Route 302 from Woodsville to Wells River, 11 a.m.; Parker Hill Road Band, 1-3 p.m.; Dunk Tank, 1-8 p.m.; Bingo, 2-9 p.m.; Donna Thunder (live music), 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Sled Wrenches (live music), 8-10 p.m.; Raffle drawing, Parade winners announced, 9 p.m.; Gigantic Fireworks Display, 10 p.m., www.wwr4th.org
July 7
Littleton Parks and Rec’s 8th Annual Independence Day Celebration (taking place in Remich Park): Musical entertainment, “Still Kickin,” 3-5 p.m., “The BoneShakerz,” 6:30-9:30 p.m.; food vendors, 3-9 p.m.; Mini Golf; Rolling Video Games and VRcade trailer; Pony rides, 2-8 p.m.; Carnival games, 3-9 p.m.; Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., golittleton.com
