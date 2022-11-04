Independent Film Features Local Towing Legends

ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK premiere of “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom” will be shown Sunday, Nov. 13 at Catamount Arts on Eastern Ave.
An independent film by director Dillon Tanner, the feature profiles local tow-truck specialists Roland and Mary Duprey of St. Johnsbury. This special free screening is at at 2:30 p.m., and will be followed by a live Q&A with Roland, Mary, and Tanner.
Tanner’s debut feature-length documentary explores the lovingly contentious relationship behind Roland’s Wrecker Service. Set against the stark backdrop of a Vermont winter, Tanner rides along on towing calls with his camera (which he was kindly told to shove somewhere on many occasions) while Roland and Mary take an honest look back at the trials of a difficult career, with the unflinching humor and stubborn independence that pulled them through.
Since 1976, the Dupreys have owned and operated Roland’s Wrecker Service. For 45 years, they’ve towed wrecks, hauled classic cars (and even a sailboat), and responded to roadside incidents ranging from moose accidents to winter weather disasters. Behind the scenes, they’ve raised a family, managed health crises, and survived setbacks with resilience and the irresistible wry wit characteristic of Northeast Kingdom natives.
Tanner screened “Roland and Mary” in Montpelier to rave reviews in October. The film’s Catamount Arts screening will be its first presentation in Mary and Roland’s community, and bound to attract a full house.
Admission to see “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom,” Nov. 13 at Catamount Arts is by donation. The film runs just over an hour and is not rated. For more information, visit catamountarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.