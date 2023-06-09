Indie Folk Showcase Set June 24 In Greensboro
Buy Now

The Indie Folk Showcase is happening at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. (Contributed image)

GREENSBORO — What do you get when five of Vermont’s emerging indie-folk songwriters share the stage?

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.