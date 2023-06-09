Indie Folk Showcase Set June 24 In Greensboro

GREENSBORO — What do you get when five of Vermont’s emerging indie-folk songwriters share the stage?
A night with some of Vermont’s brightest-rising stars, as musicians Fern Maddie, Troy Millette, Jesse Taylor, Ian Steinberg, and David Karl Roberts showcase their talent Saturday, June 24 at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
“Delight in their songs, savor their stories, and bask in their inspiration,” says Roberts, the event producer. “Journey into themes of grief and renewal, ardor and joy, as five of Vermont’s freshest and finest collaborate in a unique celebration of indie folk culture.”
Roberts is also one of the five musicians performing that evening, along with Fern Maddie, Troy Millette, Jesse Taylor and Ian Steinberg. Maddie is a balladeer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in central Vermont. Her debut album, Ghost Story, was named #2 of The Guardian’s Best Folk Albums of 2022 and was listed on NPR’s Best Roots Music of the year.
Millette has earned a reputation as one of New England’s most promising up-and-comers. His live performances entertain music lovers of all kinds.
Taylor writes songs that mirror their passionate vocals, thoughtful lyrics, and unapologetic style. Her song “Disaster” from the EP was named The Best Vermont Song of 2021 by County Tracks.
Steinberg combines dynamic and agile acoustic guitar with lyrics imbued with love and nostalgia, burnished by his New England upbringing, leaving listeners wrapped in song and wandering in his storytelling.
A native son of the Northeast Kingdom, Roberts is a true Americana troubadour and a familiar face in the Northeast music scene. His combination of soulful melodies, swampy blues, and outlaw folk creates a blend of whiskey-soaked Americana. His words tell the story, but his guitar ultimately sets the mood.
