Indie-Soul Duo Dwight + Nicole Kick Off First Fridays June 30
Buy Now

Dwight + Nicole kick off First Fridays with a June 30 show in downtown St. Johnsbury. (Courtesy photo)

The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series starts June 30 on Railroad Street at 7 p.m., with indie-soul musicians Dwight + Nicole. The show is part of the first Final Fridays event of the summer.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.