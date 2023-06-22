Indie-Soul Duo Dwight + Nicole Kick Off First Fridays June 30

The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series starts June 30 on Railroad Street at 7 p.m., with indie-soul musicians Dwight + Nicole. The show is part of the first Final Fridays event of the summer.
Since meeting in Boston in 2017, multi-instrumentalists and singer/songwriters Dwight Ritcher and Nicole Nelson have won half a dozen music awards and opened for icons such as Mavis Staples, who called them her “favorite new band,” and Melissa Etheridge, who raved, “Dwight & Nicole are absolutely the real deal… They are carrying the torch.”
Dwight + Nicole’s 7 p.m. start time on the 30th will be consistent with other Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series shows presented on Railroad Street as part of Final Fridays, a block party hosted by Discover St. Johnsbury and beginning at 4pm on the last Friday of June, July, and August. In addition to three Final Friday shows, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will host 5 p.m. concerts at Dog Mountain every Sunday night from July 9 through the end of August.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations.
Catamount Arts and Clemmons Family Farm, a Black-led nonprofit arts and culture organization in Vermont, partnered to present Dwight + Nicole as part of the Facing the Sunrise: Black Performing Arts Series. Clemmons Family Farm curates the series, which aims to promote greater racial equity in Vermont’s creative economy and to offer audiences increased access to members of Vermont’s African-American and African Diaspora Artists Network (VAAADAN).
