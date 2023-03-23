RUTLAND — “Thomas Jefferson and the Curse of Slavery” is the theme of the Ethan Allen Institute’s 30th annual Jefferson Day Event. It will be held at the Rutland Free Library on Wednesday, April 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is free but reservations are appreciated and may be made at ethanallen.org.

