RUTLAND — “Thomas Jefferson and the Curse of Slavery” is the theme of the Ethan Allen Institute’s 30th annual Jefferson Day Event. It will be held at the Rutland Free Library on Wednesday, April 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is free but reservations are appreciated and may be made at ethanallen.org.
This year’s program will feature a showing of the second half of Ken Burns’ acclaimed PBS documentary on Thomas Jefferson’s life with a focus on how, over the years, the Apostle of Liberty finally reached a troubled standoff with slavery in the early years of the new nation.
The program will be presented by Kevin Kertscher, who is deeply involved in the production of this documentary. A noted film editor, Kertscher worked closely with Burns and his script writers to give viewers a revealing account of Jefferson’s life, his philosophy and his relationship with Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman on his Monticello plantation who was Jefferson’s deceased wife’s half-sister.
Following the film, Kertscher will describe the challenges of putting together the film from the historical record, much of it still mired in controversy.
Kertscher is the founder of Big Ocean Film Company in New Bedford, Mass. The program is co-sponsored with the Jefferson Legacy Foundation and will be introduced by EAI President Myers Mermel.
