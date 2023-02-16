Intaglio Printmaking Class Begins March 8 At Gatto Nero

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced “Printmaking: Drawing-based Drypoint Intaglio,” at Gatto Nero Press.
Set for Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. March 8-29, the class will begin with basic observational drawing instruction and experimental marking on plexiglass plates. Students will then move on to working with aluminum plates before printing their final work on the press at Gatto Nero. Students will need a sketchbook for working on their drawings between class meetings.
Instructor Kim Darling is a visual artist with studio and teaching practices rooted in observational drawing. She has studied at universities and institutions, and has led an annual printmaking trip to Italy for members of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Intaglio Society. Her work has been exhibited in the United States and Italy.
Instructor Bill Darling, co-owner with his wife of Gatto Nero Press and co-founder, also with his wife, of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Intaglio Society, is a painter, printer, sculptor, and teacher. The recipient of numerous scholarships and awards, Darling has created notable commissions including a 4x6’ oil painting at designated UNESCO World Heritage site Shirakawa, Japan, and the life-sized basswood sculpture of Christ on the altar of St. John’s Catholic Church, in St. Johnsbury.
The class will take place at 190 Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury. Registration closes on February 28. To learn more visit catamountarts.org.
