HAVERHILL, NH — The Board of Directors of Haverhill Heritage, Inc. (HHI), on behalf of Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall, has named Philip Coutu, of Monroe, N.H., as Court Street Arts’ interim director following the departure of former Executive Director Keisha Luce.
As interim director, Coutu will oversee the organization’s programming and marketing efforts, and will coordinate performances and events during the upcoming spring season. With a bachelor of arts in Studio Art and Graphic Design, coupled with experience in business, marketing, and customer service, Coutu is no stranger to the demands of a dynamic organization. As one of Court Street Arts’ cadre of dedicated volunteers, Coutu is well-acquainted with its programming and mission.
“I love what Court Street Arts does to bring the arts and the local community together, and I’m just glad to be able to help out,” he said. Coutu will be assisted by Interim Building Manager Ed Moodie, recently appointed by the Board to oversee and maintain Alumni Hall, CSA’s main performance venue.
Court Street Arts, established by HHI in 2005, is a local venue for programs and events in the visual arts, music, dance, and theater, featuring both regional and nationally-recognized artists. HHI will soon open the search for a new executive director to lead the organization into its next stage.
“Having Phil’s steady hand at the helm allows the Board of Directors to focus on this important search and on its other initiatives, specifically the development of a community-based business plan for the historic Wentworth-Brown property,” said Board member Jane Quigley.
For inquiries about the transition or the organization, please email the Board of Directors at info@alumnihall.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.