NEWPORT — MAC Center for the Arts is announcing a call for local poets to contribute a poem for “MAC Community Poetry in Motion,” MAC’s first annual exhibition of original poetry from community members.
This year, MAC has retooled our annual April poetry reading event into a COVID-inspired socially distanced exhibit of printed poetry. All Orleans county residents are cordially invited to submit up to three original poems during the month of April (National Poetry Month) to be considered for an upcoming exhibition to be held at the MAC Center, on Main St. in Newport.
“But really, why does poetry matter?” rhetorically asks MAC secretary Janice Luce. “To quote Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Gwendolyn Brooks, ‘Poetry is life distilled’. Poetry is a means by which the joys, pains, struggles, and pleasures of life can be shared from one person to another. Poetry invites us to step into another person’s perception of reality, and through that interaction, challenges us to empathize and appreciate the experiences of someone else. We look forward to hearing from [local residents], and to building community through poetry!”
Open to the public, “MAC Community Poetry in Motion” will be a free exhibition. Deadline for submissions is April 30. Poems may be sent to Dianne Laplante at laplante@vtlink.net, and cc to macartscenter@gmail.com.
