Iranian Filmmaker’s Koker Trilogy Screening At Catamount Arts

ST. JOHNSBURY — December’s Community-Curated Film Series at Catamount Arts is presenting Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami’s “Koker Trilogy.”
Over three consecutive Wednesdays that began Dec. 7, Catamount Arts is screening each film in the trilogy, free of charge. “Where is the Friend’s House,” played on Dec. 7, followed by “And Life Goes On” on the 14th, and “Through the Olive Trees” Dec. 21. The films begin at 6 p.m.
A giant in the world of modern cinema, Kiarostami helped kick off the post-revolution New Iranian Cinema Movement with 1987’s “Where is the Friend’s House?” It showcases many of the qualities associated with his work: child-centered; use of amateur actors; deeply invested in landscapes and locations; and deceptively simple stories that slowly acquire an air of allegory. A rather straightforward tale of a quest in the region of Koker, a village in rural northern Iran, with a title that Kiarostami took from his favorite modern Persian poet, it follows a boy trying to find his classmate’s house to return a notebook, guided and gaining insights into his world and the people in in on the way.
“And Life Goes On,” from 1992, adds another important hallmark of Kiarostami’s style: The self-reflexive mixing of fiction and documentary, done in a way that tangles up the magic of cinema and the magic of real life until there is no distinguishing between the two. A fictionalized account of an actual trip Kiarostami took after a devastating earthquake ravaged the town featured in his first film, the trilogy’s second film collapses the differences between fiction and reality as the protagonist, a filmmaker himself, seeks to find out if the boys he befriended in his debut feature survived the disaster.
“Through the Olive Trees,” from 1994, set during the filming of “And Life Goes On,” focuses on behind-the-scenes drama, once again blending reality and fictionalized re-telling. Rather than tell a linear story, the trilogy winds deeper into the complexities of storytelling, perspective, and truth. Looking carefully and sensitively at the very ordinary, Kiarostami’s camera helps reveal the possibility and beauty of ordinary life.
“Each of these films stands well on their own,” says this month’s community curator, Peter Schweigert, “but if you’re able to see all three, so much the better!” Schweigert, a veteran curator of the series, will facilitate a discussion at each of the three screenings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.