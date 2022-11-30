Island Pond Author Publishes Memoirs

ISLAND POND — April Hudson has always been a writer. At age 79, her dream of publishing her memoirs became a reality.
The well-known Island Pond resident is more than an author. She opened a ceramic teaching studio and designed her own line. She also learned the art of restoring porcelain dolls, bringing many broken, forgotten figurines back to life and selling them at her antique store. Hudson also served as the first female zoning administrator in Island Pond, and was chaplain for the local Order of the Eastern Star for over 30 years.
When Alzheimer’s began to steal her mother’s memory, Hudson brought her to Island Pond to live with her. She wrote the stories of her life as a full-time caregiver, resulting in her newly-released book “Things I Want Remembered by Those I Will Never Forget.”
She recounts caring for her mother while the disease took its toll and her mother was caught in a medical system that disqualified her for extended care. Hudson “searched the crevasses of society for help for her mother, as well as for her own sanity,” said friend Cindy Dorn.
Interspersed in the 300-page book, April also shares stories and photos of growing up in small-town Vermont among a cast of characters she lovingly calls her family. Married at a young age, her depictions of young love, followed by heartbreak and the struggle of being a single mother will resonate with readers. “You will laugh, you will cry, you will cheer,” wrote one reviewer.
“These stories are a must-read for anyone interested in or dealing with Alzheimer’s, dementia, old age or being a caregiver for an aging relative,” Dorn added. “Publishing these memoirs has been both a dream come true and, more importantly, a labor of love as she documented her life to leave a legacy for her daughters, granddaughter, and great-grandchildren.”
“Things I Want Remembered by Those I Will Never Forget” is available at local bookstores and online.
