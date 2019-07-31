The thrills and spills of NASCAR in pictures, from the collection of Beverly Pepin, will be on display at the Island Pond Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. during Alumni Weekend.
This collection includes memorabilia of famous drivers such as Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Sterlin Marlin, Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip, Junior Johnson and many more.
Candid photos, a comic book of racing, souvenirs and newspaper clips all share the racing days of the 1980s and 90s. Among these can be found a remembrance of one of the saddest days in racing – the death of Dale Earnhardt – including photos from that day.
There are also candid photos of the birth of Loudon International Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.
For more information, contact the Library at 802-723-6134.
