ISLAND POND — The Island Pond Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of some of its summer events after a pandemic hiatus that sidelined most of them in 2020.
Its Friday Night Live music series will not be taking place this year as planning for that starts in January, “and at that time summer events didn’t seem like a possibility,” stated the chamber’s Michael Strait. With nearly 80% of the population now vaccinated and the sudden lifting of event restrictions, the Chamber has been in a mad dash to bring back as many of its events as possible.”
The summer-event season kicks off June 11-13 with the Island Pond Town Wide Yard Sale. This event has become one of the area’s favorites and was one of the few that took place in 2020,” Strait said. “More information, including signups and where to obtain sale listings can be found on the chamber’s website, VisitIslandPond.com.
Island Pond’s Independence Day Weekend will be back in full force. Evansville Transit Authority will be performing at the Lakeside Park Pavilion Stage on Friday, July 2 at 7 p.m. Saturday morning, July 3, will start with the Independence Day Parade at 11 a.m. Lineup starts at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Church. Following the parade, the American Legion will be hosting a barbecue luncheon.
The Great Island Pond Scavenger Hunt, a joint event with the Island Pond Historical Society Museum and Learning Center, will send people scavenging the town for prizes, “but you need to know your Island Pond history to solve these tough clues (or stop by the museum for a bit of help),” Strait remarked. Kat’s Rock n Kountry will be taking the Lakeside Park Pavilion stage at 6 p.m., “and then at 9:30 pm, the best fireworks display in the kingdom will take flight over the lake,” Strait said.
The Hearth & Home Country Store will end the weekend with its first wine tasting since the pandemic hit, on Sunday, July 4 at noon. The Vermont Symphony Orchestra will be returning to the Lakeside Park Pavilion Stage with a brass quintet as part of their Gazebos and Bandstands Tour on Saturday July 17 at 3 p.m. The VSO attracted a big crowd last year for their Close to Home & Far Afield concert despite all the COVID mitigation requirements.
A whole weekend of events is being planned around the Sept. 18 Northeast Kingdom Marathon. “The chamber is working to add events as the summer goes along, and the Island Pond community looks forward to welcoming everyone back,” Strait said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.