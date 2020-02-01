Island Pond Winter Carnival To Take Place Feb. 7-9

The Island Pond Chamber of Commerce and Island Pond Renewal Committee are presenting the Island Pond Winter Carnival from Friday, Feb. 7, through Sunday, Feb 9.
Brighton Recreation will be featuring a winter obstacle course all weekend in Lakeside Park behind the Brighton Town Hall. Snow sculptures are being erected around the downtown all weekend in preparation for the judging on Sunday afternoon. Cucina Di Gerardo will be featuring a Warm Up & Fill Up pasta special all weekend.
The weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday with a Surf & Turf dinner special at Hobo’s Café. Brighton Recreation will be holding a Family Dodge Ball Competition in the Town Hall Gymnasium starting at 5:30 p.m. Then they will be moving over to the American Legion at 7 for one of the most popular events, the Cornhole Tournament.
Activities on Saturday start at 8 a.m. with the annual Winter Carnival Breakfast Buffet at the American Legion. The Island Pond Public Library will have free donuts and maple cider, along with a book and DVD giveaway, from 10 a.m to noon. Northwoods Stewardship Center will be holding a Winter Wildlife Tracking event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jesse’s Little Kitchen is offering pizza specials.
The Chili Cookoff will be held at the Island Pond Welcome Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to enter the competition. Take a crockpot full of chili to the Welcome Center by 10:30 a.m. Hundreds of dollars in prizes will be awarded to the top three scoring chilis. If you would like to serve as an official “judge,” it is only $5 to get your spoon and clipboard and then you can sample and rate all the entries — if you especially liked one you can enjoy a full bowl at no charge. This competition usually attracts 15–20 entries.
Vulgar Display of Poutine will be hosting a warming station in front of their restaurant starting at noon, featuring hot chocolate and their own special mulled wine. The Village Farm will be providing horse-drawn sleigh rides from noon to 3 p.m. If weather conditions permit, these will take place on the lake, otherwise they will be at the Village Farm. The Blessing of the Snowmobiles will take place at the Lakeside Park Pavilion at 1 p.m.
The Hearth & Home Country Store will hold a Winter Carnival Wine Tasting from 1–5 p.m. Tickets are available at https://wintercarnivalwinetasting.eventbrite.com. Northwoods Stewardship Center will be featuring Owls Talking to You at 3 p.m., admission is free. Hobo’s Café will be grilling up their Cabin Fever BBQ starting at 4 p.m.
The Carboard Sled Race will take place under the lights on Applebee Hill starting at 5 p.m. See the website for full entry rules. The Brighton Snowmobile Club will light up the night starting at 7:30 p.m. with the Snowmobile Parade of Lights. Decorate your sled and join them at the Lakeside Park Pavilion. Saturday ends with the first Island Pond Idol karaoke event at the American Legion. Karaoke with NEKaraoke starts at 7 p.m. and the contest to pick the winner of the Golden Microphone Award starts at 10 p.m.
Sunday at 9 a.m. will be a Circuit Workout class at the Brighton Town Hall Gymnasium. All skill and fitness levels are welcome and encouraged to join. After your workout, head on over to Vulgar Display of Poutine as they will be launching their first Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Simon the Tanner will be featuring maple demos and Sugar on Snow from 10 a.m. to noon.
The weekend ends with a Paint ‘n Sip at the Essex House featuring Natalie Ann. Cost includes all supplies, instruction, 2 drinks and a light snack. Get your tickets early at https://wintercarnivalpaintandsip.eventbrite.com.
