ST. JOHNSBURY — What does one do when society is called upon to sequester at home, severly limiting social contact to stay safe during a pandemic? Ford and Melinda Evans creatively depict this in Isolating Together In Wool And Wood, on exhibit through Nov. 13 at NEK Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery.
Melissa works in wool, and her husband, Ford is a woodworker, together known as Four Crows Wood and Wool Works. Melissa writes that their collaboration was ”inspired by the sense of place shared love of movement, form and materials. The presence of the pandemic heightened both our appreciation for the beauty of our environment and our commitment to create in the absence of interaction.”
A visitor to this exhibit exclaimed, “How perfect! That [the Fords] are dancers fits in with the perfection and grace of their art!” Ford and Melinda met and married while studying dance at the University of Colorado-Boulder. They had professional dance careers spanning nearly four decades performing and teaching modern dance nationally and internationally.”
After his performance career with Repertory Dance Theater, Ford earned a MFA in Arts Administration at the University of Utah and continued as a tenured professor in the Modern Dance department there. Melinda toured and performed with RDT, then was guest faculty at Brigham Young University before they moved to Vermont in 1996 with their son.
In addition to raising Navajo-Churro sheep on their farm in the Northeast Kingdom, Melinda earned a MA in Liberal Studies from Dartmouth College. They both taught dance at the Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College for many years. Ford founded and directed the Dartmouth Dance Ensemble and was faculty in the Dartmouth Theater department until his retirement in 2016. Melinda continues to teach a course in Creativity and Collaboration at Dartmouth College. They are currently collaborating with Company X Puppet Theater in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Ford developed his interest in woodturning in Vermont, while Melinda began felting as an extension of shepherding. Dyeing wool and rug hooking followed as a means to explore color and design. The Navajo-Churro wool fiber used in the work is from their flock. The maple, oak, birch and cherry wood was logged either on their property or in nearby forests.
“This elegant exhibit is one of the most refreshing examples of art that has been produced during the social restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Back Room Gallery curator James M. Frase-White. “It has drawn attention from visitors all across the country.”
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is in downtown St. Johnsbury at 430 Railroad St. It is a cooperative of artisans celebrating the beginning of its 25th Year. Our hours are from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
