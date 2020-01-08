Israeli Pianist To Perform On Classical Series Jan. 26

With his “…keen and musical mind and a deep musical soul” (NPR All Things Considered), pianist Shai Wosner will perform on Sunday, January 26, 3 p.m., at South Church Hall, Main St., St. Johnsbury, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
Israeli-born and trained, Mr. Wosner also studied at the Juilliard School and enjoys a world-wide career. Known for his sensitive interpretations of the works of Franz Schubert, his program will feature works of Beethoven, Scarlatti, and Rzewski, along with one of Schubert’s most-loved sonatas.
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.nekclassicalseries.org For more information, visit the web site or call 802-748-7135.
