BARNET — The Barnet Historical Society is spreading the word about butter.
Vermont is the largest dairy producing state in New England. According to the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, the gross sales of Vermont’s processed dairy products is roughly $1.2 billion a year. Dairy products like butter, milk and cream account for over 80 percent of the state’s income from agriculture.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, local historian Wayne Fearon will talk about creameries and the history of milk business in Barnet. His talk will be at 1 p.m. at the Goodwillie House. The Barnet Historical Society invites people to bring antique milk bottles or creamery memorabilia to share. Various antique items from the society’s collection will be on view as well.
The Goodwillie House is located on Barnet Center Road, a quarter-mile north of West Barnet/Peacham Rd. There is no admission charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.