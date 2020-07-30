The Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick is offering an opportunity to see Mark Blashford of Rootstock Puppet Co. perform his show, virtually, Jack and Jill: Appalachian Heroes, today at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Jack and Jill: Appalachian Heroes is a one-man puppet show presented in the style of an Appalachian Jack Tale that addresses water conservation and water rights.
Mark Blashford is a Chicago-based actor, puppeteer, and musician. He specializes in traditional puppet performance, including: marionette, shadow, rod, and hand puppetry. As a trained puppet builder and wood-carver, Blashford has studied in Germany, Iceland, the Czech Republic, and The University of Connecticut’s Puppet Arts Program, where he received his MFA in puppetry.
To attend the show, contact youth librarian Diane Grenkow at jeudevineyouthlibrarian@hardwickvt.org or 472-5948.
