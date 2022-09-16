Jasper Craven: Banana Nation - Part 3

Editor’s note: In Jasper’s series, he met two crypto currency geeks at a party – and heard about their plan to stage a 12-foot bronze gorilla in front of the famous bull statue on Wall Street. In his last episode, he and his buddy, Evan, picked up their 26-long Penske rental truck and heard a loud crunch when they pulled out of the depot. Jasper calls the crypto geeks The Sapiens. They bought 10,000 bananas to put around the gorilla statue, then added a sign that said, “Wall Street’s Gone Bananas.” This article appears, courtesy of The Baffler (thebaffler.com).
At the Red Hook warehouse, we lifted Harambe, the 12-foot bronze gorilla, into the huge truck and ratcheted him down so he wouldn’t bounce around during our trip across the country. By now it was 3 p.m., so our plan to reach Cleveland that day was no longer in the cards.
This was bad, but at least we were ready to leave, or so we thought. As the truck neared the long span of the Verrazano Bridge and the vast open road beyond it, I double-checked for my phone, jangled my keys, looked in my wallet, and discovered a problem.
“Evan,” I announced sheepishly, “I don’t have my driver’s license.”
At the next red light, Evan conducted his own assessment. “I don’t have mine either.”
We quickly realized that the Penske rental truck attendant hadn’t returned our IDs after photocopying them for his record keeping purposes. Wishing to delay further catastrophe, Evan found the next legal u-turn and headed us back towards Penske. Once we arrived, I retrieved our IDs, and Evan visited the scene of his bad and loud crunching left turn. There he found a badly scratched car. Evan left an apology note on the window with our crypto geek boss, Teja’s, phone number. Then he scampered back into the truck. We hustled back onto the highway just in time to hit stand-still rush-hour traffic.
It wasn’t until well after 6 p.m. that we reached an uncongested stretch of highway. As Evan picked up speed, the physical manifestations of our pains, debts, and obligations receded into the rear view. But the spirits of these problems still haunted our minds and popped up on our cell phones. I realized then that the romantic off-the-grid world inhabited by Ken Kesey and Jack Kerouac had disappeared. There remained a beauty to the open road, sure, but there was no longer an unlimited and open-ended freedom in it.
Kerouac once wrote that it is “better to sleep in an uncomfortable bed free than sleep in a comfortable bed unfree.” I’d challenge him to stand behind his statement after trying to rest at the Best Western in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Despite the hotel’s Covid-inspired deep-cleaning policies, I found two used earplugs, two dirty socks and a slice of pre-historic pepperoni at the foot of my bed. The bathroom was nice, but the mattresses were hard. We slept fitfully our first night, feeling tethered to the road and anxious we’d oversleep and run further behind schedule.
Over the course of our 96-hour journey, we rarely rolled off Interstate 80, one of the busiest trucking routes in the world. We occupied a strange place on the road, serving contradictory roles as cogs in the supply chain and disruptor agents hauling a steel gorilla to make fun of Facebook. Although how disruptive were we, really?
The logistical network that truckers sustain was largely invisible before the pandemic, even as it has long been critical to American consumerism. Trucks move 72 percent of American goods, but a growing shortage of distance drivers is creating disruptions. While the job has long had a nearly 100 percent turnover rate, as of October 2021, the industry was suffering from an unprecedented shortage of 80,000 drivers.
The work’s stresses were exacerbated during Covid, but the job had been increasingly deteriorating over the last half-century, thanks to the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, the decline of Teamster power, and industry deregulation, among others. The Motor Carrier Act of 1980 repealed the government’s ability to set shipping rates and it lowered the price of goods. But it also slashed trucker pay. In recent years, the average annual salary for long-haul truckers has dropped 50 percent to $50,000: a pittance for grueling weeks that often exceed 60 hours.
Evan and I had initially romanticized the trucker’s way of life. We purchased brown hats reading “Ford” and “Chevy” and we altered famous songs to fit our new adopted identities (they included Cee-Lo Green’s “Truck You” and Frank Sinatra’s “Truck be a Lady”). But it wasn’t long before the cruel realities of the road set in. At that point, we tuned in to true trucking music, inspired by the desolate world we encountered – improvising mournful ballads describing loneliness, alcoholism, and infidelity.
On the road, we were starved of social interaction, exercise, and nutrition. We discovered that Burger King has secured a virtual monopoly on I-80’s truck stops. And it didn’t take long for the company’s smoky, spongy beef to do a real bad number on my insides. Our stomachs churned, our bodies bulged and barely budged.
The only calories we burned came from pushing the gas pedal, which, in turn, resulted in a dull but constant pain we called “trucker’s knee.” Fifty percent of truckers experience strains and sprains on the job, according to OSHA. They are also 10 times more likely to be killed on the job than the average American worker, in large part due to exhaustion. Some truckers rely on amphetamines and other drugs to stay awake.
Over the course of our journey, Evan and I saw a slew of billboards featuring porky lawyers specialized in commercial trucking accidents. We also both repeatedly fell into a kind of highway hypnosis, a dangerous form of spacing out also known as “white line fever.” Thousands of truckers experience these ailments and many others. And for what?
Look - humans need certain goods and won’t stop wanting others. But so much of the pain in this work feels like the result of speedy delivery deadlines meant to replicate the immediate gratification of in-store purchases. Wouldn’t we just be better with local stores and slowing down? It seems to me that the world is too fast already.
I think all this time on the road is just giving me too much time to think about all of this. And we aren’t even half-way across the country,
To be continued.
