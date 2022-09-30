Jasper Craven: Banana Nation - Part 5

Editor’s note: In Jasper’s series, he met two crypto currency geeks at a Manhattan party and heard about their plan to stage a 12-foot bronze gorilla in front of the famous bull statue on Wall Street. They wanted Jasper to then drive a 26-foot Penske truck, with the gorilla, from Red Hook, New Jersey to Menlo Park, California. Once they arrived, the crypto geeks wanted Jasper to stage the 12-foot gorilla outside Facebook headquarters and procure 10,000 bananas to surround the bronze gorilla. He was then supposed to place a sign beside it that says, “Facebook’s gone bananas.” For this he and his buddy would each be paid $5,000. Jasper said “yes.” And soon experienced the trials and tribulations of a cross-country truck driver. This article appears, courtesy of The Baffler (thebaffler.com).
Local News
- Attorney General Candidates Square Off At Forum
- St. Johnsbury Police Chief Urges Residents To Lock Cars
- Developer Plans Six-Unit Apartment Building In Downtown Whitefield
- Car Burns In McDonald’s Drive Thru
- GMC Truck Stolen From Gas Pumps
- Police Logs
- Judge Rewards Defendant’s Good Behavior
- FedEx Delivery Truck Burns On I-91
- New Weathervane Caps Former School & Decades Of Development
- Amid Dog Issues, Lyndon To Evaluate Animal Control Officer Position
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Features
- St. Johnsbury School Welcomes New Faculty
- Chamber Made: How Fall Has Changed In Kingdom & State
- Bank Promtes Ilacqua To Regional Manager
- Jeudevine Library Director To Retire After 22 Years
- Celtic Marketing Golf Tournament Raises Over $50K For Polycystic Kidney Disease Research
- Business Watch: Retail Marijuana Market Opens Today
- Local Law Firm Announces Promotion
- SJA Students Walk To Defeat Alzheimer’s
- Area Schools Celebrate Fall in East Burke
- Hardwick Churches Donate School Supplies
Local Sports
- Athletes of the Week (Sept. 19-25): Danville’s Lilah Hall And North Country’s Justin Young
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: North Country Plows Past Raiders; Hilltoppers Avenge Loss To Vikings
- Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 29) And Friday Schedule
- PHOTOS: St. J Field Hockey Edges Lyndon
- Division II’s Last Unbeatens Square Off Friday Night
- 2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 5 Picks
- Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Lakers Escape St. J After OT Own-Goal
- Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Sept. 27)
- Lyndon, Brattleboro To Battle In Quarterfinal Rematch
- Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 28) And Thursday Schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.