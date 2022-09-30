Jasper Craven: Banana Nation - Part 5

Editor’s note: In Jasper’s series, he met two crypto currency geeks at a Manhattan party and heard about their plan to stage a 12-foot bronze gorilla in front of the famous bull statue on Wall Street. They wanted Jasper to then drive a 26-foot Penske truck, with the gorilla, from Red Hook, New Jersey to Menlo Park, California. Once they arrived, the crypto geeks wanted Jasper to stage the 12-foot gorilla outside Facebook headquarters and procure 10,000 bananas to surround the bronze gorilla. He was then supposed to place a sign beside it that says, “Facebook’s gone bananas.” For this he and his buddy would each be paid $5,000. Jasper said “yes.” And soon experienced the trials and tribulations of a cross-country truck driver. This article appears, courtesy of The Baffler (thebaffler.com).

