Jasper Craven: Banana Nation Part 2

In Jasper’s first episode, he met two crypto currency geeks at a party – and heard about their plan to stage a 12-foot bronze gorilla, alongside 10,000 bananas, in front of the famous bull statue on Wall Street. Jasper refers to the crypto geeks as the Sapiens. They bought the bananas to put around the gorilla statue, then added a sign that said, “Wall Street’s Gone Bananas.” At the end of episode 1, The Sapiens were about to make a far-fetched work proposal to Jasper. This article appears, courtesy of The Baffler (thebaffler.com).
A few days after the party where Evan and I met The Sapiens, the guys pulled off their Wall Street prank. It went viral on Reddit and was covered by CNN. Soon after, one of the guys, Teja, got in touch with us.
“Yo - Jasper and Evan,” he texted, “how interested would you guys be in $5,000 [each] and the opportunity to mint yourselves into meme history?”
Teja’s offer was simple enough, but it was daunting. He wanted Evan and me to drop everything and haul Harambe the 12-foot bronze gorilla from New York to Menlo Park, California. And they wanted it delivered within four very long days. Once we landed in California, the Sapiens would pull off a stunt similar to their Wall Street prank, in front of Facebook’s headquarters.
Evan and I were enticed by this offer but we remained trepidatious. We had work deadlines to meet and dates to keep. And Evan was totally expected to show up for his dear uncle’s funeral.
He said this was non-negotiable.
We also remained deeply skeptical of crypto, which seemed to be yet another one of Silicon Valley’s shiny and totally unnecessary products, sold to naïve people using the language of equality and de-centralization. But who really knew? Coiners identified their enemies as the big money barons and, when I spoke with the Sapiens, I genuinely felt they shared my grievances. Yet crypto’s slick pitch, progressive pretensions, and mystifying jargon mirror old-money smokescreens. I mean I struggle to see the difference between Wells Fargo’s “Rainbow Pride” credit card and the LGBTQ+ crypto currency. And, just as I can’t explain APR financing, I don’t understand the genesis block, the name given to the first so-called block a cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, ever mined.
To me, at the end of the day, money is money – and it’s stratifying, elusive, inaccessible and transactional. I figure I’m better off just being careful with the insufficient income I earn as a freelance journalist.
Still, $5,000 pay for driving across the U.S. was attractive. And I’d never driven across the country. So, when Teja offered to pay us in Ethereum, I said I’d only take the job in exchange for cold, hard American cash. He agreed, which surprised me. I figured he really wanted his bronze gorilla to show up on the West Coast – and he didn’t want to do the driving. And who knows how much it would have cost to send Harambe, the 12-foot bronze gorilla on Jet Blue?
Following a few pointed questions plus some bare knuckles logistical planning, Even and I came up with a plan. Even though Evan was still expected to help lower his uncles coffin. But he made the difficult phone call and was given his family’s blessing to skip the funeral. We were now in business and decided to send ourselves hurtling, with Harambe the Gorilla across America.
At the moment we decided, we viewed the trip as a carefree, Jack Kerouac-inspired romp. We’d escape reality, or at least augment it – and who knew what adventures we’d have? We’d drive 3,068 miles away from our daily grind and we’d get $5000 for four days work. Not bad.
We met Rob and Teja (the Sapiens) the next morning at the Swallow Café in Brooklyn. Over cold brew and avocado toast, we were handed and envelope with half the money and given our marching orders. To make the trip work on schedule, we needed to drive at least five hundred miles that day, to Cleveland.
Up until our clumsy arrival at a ratty Penske truck rental lot located under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, Evan and I assumed we’d be hauling Harambe in the back of a glorified cargo van. Instead, we were assigned the most humongous truck in Penske’s fleet, a twenty-six-foot-long monster replete with confusing buttons, terrible sight lines, and an impossible turn radius. Evan and I pleaded for a smaller vehicle but were told that Harambe could be damaged if driven on his side. He needed to stand upright. We acquiesced because we were drunk on all the money we’d earn and extremely tight on time. It was now or never. By then it was after 2 p.m., and we still hadn’t picked up Harambe from his Red Hook, New Jersey, storage locker.
To my great relief, Evan volunteered to take the first shift, through the razor sharp turns in the city. He forced me to acknowledge his superior driving skills which I gladly praised. Then, he started the engine, tapped the gas, and flicked the left-turn signal. But, as Evan muscled the stiff steering wheel to commence his first turn, we both heard the deeply unsettling sound of steel crunching hard against steel.
Because of our poor sight lines, we could see nothing - but imagined everything. I anxiously reasoned that the deafening crunch simply emanated from “somewhere else” and ordered Evan to keep on trucking. Plus, Rob and another Sapien were rolling around in the back in Harambe, and they hadn’t said anything or pounded on the back of the cab. We assumed they were still alive back there and kept driving the giant vehicle to pick up huge Harambe in New Jersey.
To be continued
