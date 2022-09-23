Jasper Craven: Banana Nation, Part IV

In Jasper’s series, he met two crypto currency geeks at a Manhattan party and heard about their plan to stage a 12-foot bronze gorilla in front of the famous bull statue on Wall Street. They wanted Jasper to then drive a 26-foot Penske truck, with the gorilla, from Red Hook, New Jersey to Menlo Park, California. Once they arrived, the crypto geeks wanted Jasper to stage the 12-foot gorilla outside Facebook headquarters and procure 10,000 bananas to surround the bronze gorilla. He was then supposed to place a sign beside it that says, “Facebook’s gone bananas.” For this he would be paid $5000. He said yes. And soon experienced the trials and tribulations of a cross-country truck driver. This article appears, courtesy of The Baffler (thebaffler.com).
The question to me was whether anyone is helping truckers deal with the pain and inconveniences they suffer on the unending cross-country road. They answer is clearly “no.”
Instead, big companies have responded to the plight of truckers by developing “fatigue management” technologies that monitor drivers. Companies like Tesla are also working on autonomous trucks. And, while Elon Musk claims that computers drive better than humans, available evidence suggests the opposite is true. And even if robot trucks improve, they’ll still pollute and crash. This self-driving future became all the more worrying in Wyoming, when Evan and I passed an exceedingly careful trucker hauling his radioactive load.
Unlike most truckers, however, Evan and I had each other. The majority of long-haulers live in solitude, comforted only by dirty jokes and improvised chatter buzzing over their CB radios. Some who gravitate toward trucking see this kind of seclusion as a perk. Others, like Evan and me, are running away from something – or toward a wad of cash, at any cost.
It’s no mistake, I’d argue. And I cover this field, as a journalist. The truth is that battle-drained military veterans make up a disproportionate number of truck drivers. And, in April, President Biden convened a task force to push even more former service members into this punishing industry. And those who drive trucks but don’t easily take to the life can get depressed, divorced, or conspiratorial.
Evan and I didn’t feel like we had truly earned our trucking stripes until day three. By that point, we were physically exhausted, mentally bonkers, and driving toward trouble: we’d then been made aware that we were driving straight into a brewing and historic weather formation – a “bomb cyclone” set to mix with an “atmospheric river.”
Together, these giant precipitation fronts were projected to drop forty-two inches of snow over the Sierra Nevada mountains, the gateway to our final destination in Silicon Valley. I said to Evan, “Hell, I’m a Vermonter I can navigate a snow-driven bomb cyclone with my eyes closed. But, rather than brave these frozen peaks and drive into the heart of the action.” Evan wasn’t having it. We decided to drive around the super-storm, even if it meant significantly more time on the road. Our new route had us crossing three time zones over twenty-one hours, with Las Vegas as an endpoint.
We began our morning on our changed route, gliding past gorgeous gold foliage in Nebraska and the ashen black hills of Wyoming. We’d been told that Utah was the most scenic state on the drive, but we crossed into it just as the sun set. And night accelerated our unraveling. When I got behind the wheel around 9 p.m., in Beaver, Utah, for our last six-hour shift, my brain felt like a busted engine.
It wasn’t until after 2 a.m. that Evan and I spotted the warm, pulsing glow of the Sin City skyline. As we drove closer, a swarm of 600 drones shot into the air, arrayed in perfect harmony. They shuffled themselves into the shapes of owls, gods, and a jester. This spectacle was part of the Electric Daisy Carnival, some kind of Electronic Dance Music festival that was celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary. One of the event’s major sponsors that year was Coinbase, the leading crypto currency exchange platform.
Vegas was built up from arid dessert in the wake of the Great Depression as a monumental effort to make hard-suffering Americans forget their financial woes – by gambling what little they had in hope of hitting the jackpot. Nearly a century later, citizens still hit the strip to numb the pain. Las Vegas is, in some sense, the original metaverse: an artificial oasis of bright colors, fake opportunities, and endless speculation. It offers a warm retreat into fantasy, a cozy place to live a an illusion. Perhaps that’s why it became the first major city to be replicated, brick-by-brick, into virtual reality. Casinos are already betting big on crypto, as are Las Vegas’s wheelers, dealers, and scammers, who’ve perpetrated some of the biggest crypto frauds in the currency’s short life.
Still, the city’s gauzy fiction can cover up only so much fact. This was especially true for Evan and me, who couldn’t afford to stay at one of the resorts that creates a convincing mirage of Las Vegas fantasy. So, we crashed instead at Circus Circus, a dilapidated joint and the only hotel on the strip with parking for big rigs.
The once mobbed-up resort projects itself as a family-friendly dreamscape, but it feels like a bizarre scene out of some big top nightmare, complete with floor-to-ceiling wallpaper featuring images of sneering, juggling clowns. The place is rumored to be haunted and has seen a series of disturbing deaths in recent decades. When Hunter S. Thompson arrived at Circus Circus in Fear & Loathing book, he immediately spotted an old man being loaded into an ambulance. When Evan hit this same lobby, he saw a seemingly lifeless person slumped over in a wheelchair.
This was all difficult to take in sober, so after we checked in, Evan and I bought tall cans of Miller Lite and drank enough to take the edge off. Then we walked around the casino and out onto the Vegas strip. It was late, and the city’s sheen had worn off. We saw Electric Daisy revelers falling into hallucinations, a dancing pimp going berserk, and a homeless guy who said he’d just had both his cell phone and his dog stolen. I offered him a few smokes and some cash, perfectly aware that currency couldn’t cure his problems, or mine.
Before we hit the hay, I ate yet another burger, this time from McDonalds, the second-best chain. Then I gambled for the first time in my life. It was only $5 and I lost it immediately. Our room smelled like smoke. Evan and I slept on top of our sheets that night, fully clothed.
To be continued – finale next week.
