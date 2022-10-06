Jasper Craven: Banana Nation, The Conclusion

Editor’s Note: In Jasper’s series, he and his buddy, Evan, met the Sapiens, two crypto currency geeks at a Manhattan party. The Sapiens told Jasper and his pal about their plan to stage a 12-foot bronze gorilla in front of the famous bull statue on Wall Street. They wanted Jasper to then drive a 26-foot Penske truck, with the gorilla, from Red Hook, New Jersey to Menlo Park, California. Once they arrived, the crypto geeks wanted Jasper to stage the 12-foot gorilla outside Facebook headquarters and procure 10,000 bananas to surround the bronze gorilla. He was then supposed to place a sign beside it that says, “Facebook’s gone bananas.” For this he and his buddy would each be paid $5,000. Jasper said “yes.” And soon experienced the trials and tribulations of a cross-country truck driver.
A week or so after we staged the bronze gorilla outside Facebook, and flew back to New York, the Sapiens reached out once more. They’d had Harambe hauled back to New York and invited us to a swanky party they were throwing at Cipriani’s, an ostentatiously fancy downtown restaurant featuring Greek revival architecture and seventy-foot ceilings.
The bronze gorilla we’d hauled to California was now back in New York and inside the upscale venue. The iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue was just outside it.
The party was overflowing with yummy food and top-shelf liquor. Paid dancers swirled around me, and a slew of old men yucked it up with their much younger dates.
The soiree’s chosen location, in the heart of the financial district, seemed to be a shot across the bow to the city’s established financial interests – it was new crypto cash flipping off old money.
Still, while crypto enthusiasts defiantly claim to be outside of existing economic structures, many of the evening’s attendees seemed to be entrenched insiders, simply capitalizing on a new trend. (As I’d later learn, Goldman Sachs and many other investment banks are becoming heavily involved in the crypto space.)
The Sapiens themselves remained weird and wild, but they but were now clearly attracting more powerful players. It wouldn’t be long before they announced a new Chief Operating Officer who’d served in senior roles at Microsoft and eBay.
I met one everyman at the party, a Brooklyn native who, like me, was wearing a red beanie. He’d grown up poor, taken a risk on crypto five years ago, and made more than $100,000. He urged me to invest and promised I wouldn’t regret it. “I’m living my dreams,” he said.
All of this left me feeling dazed and confused. After our conversation, I left Cipriani’s, approached the Wall Street bull statue and stared at it, transfixed. I pondered life, the economy, and my own meager savings. I considered whether to bet on the bull market, invest in Sapien coin, or finally start a 401k to save a few pennies for the time when I’d need it in retirement. After all, I thought to myself, what will happen to Social Security in today’s volatile political environment.
I’d recently watched friends make big money speculating on high risk investments in Doge Coin and the GameStop short squeeze. I figured that I could engineer a similar windfall with my $5,000 in life savings if I played my cards right. But I could also lose everything in a snap. If I know anything, it’s that the house always wins. A big part of me believed I should gamble all my money in that spur of the moment, to enjoy our beautiful, bountiful world before its gone.
I turned from the Charging Bull to the adjacent statue of The Fearless Girl, a four-foot tall bronze statue standing for women’s empowerment and installed just five years ago, on the eve of International Women’s Day. She was standing on principle, I thought, as a symbolic force outside the system. Then I walked closer and saw a plaque at her feet announcing she’d been built by State Street Global Advisors, a huge Boston-based investment firm.
I felt powerless and wondered about the true motives of the symbolic Harambe gorilla statue I’d driven across the country. Was this all a game? When stripped down, crypto, web3, and the blockchain data behemoth looked just as compromised as the Fearless Girl. The Sapiens’ new crypto economy concept doesn’t seem fundamentally different than the one that we are currently laboring under. It just sets them up as one of the guys in charge.
I left the hip downtown party with three bananas and a scrambled mind. A few days later, I set up an IRA and built a Coinbase Bitcoin account, but I haven’t invested and of my $5000 nest egg in either. Instead, I used my cash on another road trip, this time across the American southwest, a region of sparse cell service and expansive, natural nothingness—save for the overlapping sounds of tourists snapping their iPhone cameras at the Grand Canyon.
Evan and I, along with another pal, paddled the Colorado River, hiked the Canyon, and traversed the red rock monuments of the Navajo Nation. Our guide, a stout Indigenous man named Duffy, spoke about his people’s spiritual connection to the natural world, a history recorded in ancient petroglyphs and still linked to dome-shaped mud and log prayer cabins called hogans. At the foot of Eagle’s Eye monument, Duffy whipped out a flute and played us a Navajo prayer song.
Then, back in our rented SUV, Duffy shifted the conversation to social media. He told us of the girlfriends he’d found on Facebook and the funny videos he watches on Instagram.
“Have you seen the one where the construction workers staple their balls together?” he asked.
We hadn’t.
Later, we pulled up to the most sweeping view on the tour, the majestic vistas of Monument Valley, made famous in John Ford westerns. Duffy handled our cell phone cameras with the same dexterity he’d shown with his flute. He swiped to a good filter and framed us just right to capture us standing in front of the holy mesas and buttes beyond.
The resulting photo got 114 likes.
