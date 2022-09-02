Jasper Craven: Banana Nation

Editor’s note: Brooklyn-based Jasper got his start at the Caledonian-Record when he was just 13 and penned a regular column, “Teen’s Time to Talk.” Since then, he has contributed articles and investigative reporting to The New York Times, Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, The Atlantic, Mother Jones, Politico, The Nation, Seven Days, VT Digger and many more. “Banana Nation” was recently published in The Baffler, an American magazine of cultural, political, and business analysis. Thanks to The Baffler (thebaffler.com) for letting us serialize Jasper’s story.
When my best friend, Evan, and I took the New York Metro’s 3-train to a friend’s 30th birthday party last October, I was ready for a break. Work sucked, life blew, and the world was ending. Reality felt relentless.
A few weeks earlier, an editor at a prestigious magazine had killed a big piece I’d written and paid me out in pennies. Soon after, my dad came down with a bad case of Lyme Disease that brought on a form of facial paralysis called Bell’s Palsy. Then my girlfriend of seven years left me. My buddy Evan’s uncle had just died; his dad was depressed; and his advertising job was soul-sucking. As we rode the train that night, he grumbled about an impending work assignment to buff up Condoleezza Rice’s reputation.
Lucia, the birthday girl, was new to the city, here to study climate adaptation at Columbia University - on a scholarship. Like me, Lucia is an expat Vermonter trying to make it in the big city. Though I’d once shared her admirable optimism for the future, I was finding myself feeling increasingly hopeless and hedonistic. Afghanistan was in ruins, Alabama was flooding, and California was on fire. A few months earlier, smoke from those western blazes had traveled thousands of miles east, to Brooklyn, and entered my lungs. That day, I had donated to the Sunrise Movement and purchased my first pack of cigarettes.
Lucia’s party occurred on an unseasonably warm Saturday just as Covid was again starting to surge, but it seemed to promise a reprieve from our problems. Here was a rare pandemic-era opportunity to celebrate life, plus a helpful reminder that time moves on.
Once we arrived, Evan and I staked out a spot in the kitchen, where we drank beer, ate candy and took a hit from a weed pen being passed around. Then we witnessed the arrival of two men who would upend our lives.
One of the strangers was Teja Aluru, a toweringly tall 20-something, holding a custom-made Thor hammer. The other was his best friend, Rob Giometti, who wore a black onyx necklace and had the beginnings of a wizard’s beard. After exchanging pleasantries, the two guys told us they were start-up founders who’d spent the day ideating in a WeWork, a hip virtual and physical shared workspace in the city.
I cynically responded that most startups seem to be aimed at solving problems that don’t exist. “Is that what you’re doing?” I asked.
“No,” the guys assured me. Then they launched into a business concept that, to me, qualified as a distinct “Yes.”
Their brainchild is called the “Sapien Nation,” and it’s a crypto-currency-fueled metaverse pitched as a utopian alternative to “Meta,” Mark Zuckerberg’s data-sucking hellscape. Rob said his “nation” was “deconstructing religion and resurrecting all these tribal, ancestral pantheons of god,” as part of broader plan to build a “unifying mythology for all humanity.”
OK.
Rob and Teja oscillated manically between astute commentary and pure silliness. In one moment, they cogently diagnosed issues with American monetary policy. In another, they argued that their namesake – the primordial homo sapien – created the first and most perfect form of currency: bananas.
“It’s all self-aware satire,” Rob said at one point, his tongue stained blue from a Ring Pop on his pointer finger.
Like most startup guys, Rob and Teja were articulate, even (sometimes) spellbinding. They lacked the swollen egos that afflict many Silicon Valley players but they seemed well-connected to big tech’s biggest power brokers. They claimed one potential Sapien Nation investor was close to Kanye West. Another, they said, was involved with the United Nations, which would soon fly their Sapien flag high over its East River NYC headquarters. I’ll believe it when I see it.
But, as the Sapiens spoke, Evan and I fell into a sense of awe, probably attributable to the THC we’d ingested earlier. Through our squinty, blood-shot eyes, we saw in the Sapiens shades of Ken Kesey’s merry pranksters of the 1960s. We decided these guys were out there, on the level, and eager to upend nettlesome American principles like rugged individualism, self-seriousness, and monopoly capitalism—or so they claimed.
Mostly, we were jealous of their carefree lives. Days earlier, Teja had dropped out of graduate school and dedicated himself full-time to the Sapien cause. Millions of others were also seeking this kind of freedom as part of what economists have recently deemed “the great resignation.” It’s probably why there suddenly enough waiters at restaurants – but that’s just my theory.
The Sapiens had recently road-tripped to the east coast in a bouncy school bus they’d plastered with “Blue Lives Matter” stickers to avoid police suspicion. On the trip, they’d made it their mission to enlist the first ten thousand citizens of their planned digital nation. It didn’t take much to recruit Evan and me into their promised land.
Sensing our openness, at least for the moment, Teja made his pitch. “What are you guys doing right now? What are you doing with your lives?”
“Wasting away,” Evan responded. I nodded in agreement. Then we signed up for the duo’s digital passports. Though I’m not sure where they will take us.
Once that was out of the way, the Sapiens sought our assistance for a forthcoming act of mischief. They said their funky bus held a life-sized bronze statue of the company mascot, Harambe the Gorilla. They said they soon planned to place the fake primate in front of Wall Street’s Charging Bull, that famous monument to market optimism.
The Sapiens said they’d also purchased ten thousand bananas and needed helpers to dump the fruit onto the scene where they’d stage the gorilla. This stunt, they said, would symbolize how “bananas” America’s financial system had become.
The prospect of exiting reality, if only for a moment, was enticing. Still, the stunt seemed too risky, too ambitious, too fantastical. Evan and I wished them luck but declined their offer and started looking for some coffee. When we went home that night, we felt silly and pleasantly distracted, grateful to have met an eccentric duo we never suspected to see again.
Little did we know….
To be continued.
