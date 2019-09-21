LYNDON — Lyndon Institute marketing specialist Javin Leonard will be the featured artist Sept. 24 in the Meet the Artist series at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
Meet the Artist provides opportunities this fall for students and the public to talk with animators, illustrators, filmmakers, graphic designers, photographers, and other artists either in person or online. The series is sponsored by NVU-Lyndon’s Visual Arts Department.
The events, at 11:30 a.m. in Room 111 Harvey Academic Center, are free for the public.
Leonard earned a degree in graphic design at Lyndon State College, now NVU-Lyndon. He is a former NVU-Lyndon adjunct faculty member and was a founding member of the Burlington-based Drowningman band.
For more information, email Barclay.Tucker@NorthernVermont.edu.
The event is part of Northern Vermont University’s Lecture and Arts Series, made possible in part by the Harriett M. Sherman Lecture Fund, the Lecture and Arts Endowment, Maret ’92 and Tad ’89 Asaro, Bourne’s Energy and Donald P. Blake Jr. Inc.
