Jay Craven: A Boffo Sunday for the Arts

Last Sunday was a good day for the arts in the Kingdom. Dillon Tanner’s new documentary film, “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom” played to so many people at Catamount Arts that they sold out the show and had dozens more people wanting to get in. So, they added a second show and that sold out, too. Roland and Mary Duprey were there – and there’s talk of a return engagement soon.
There was also a full-house crowd at Lyndon Institute for the American Ballet Theater’s (ABT) Studio Company – for the biggest KCP Presents turnout since 2019. The performance showed why ABT is at the very top of the ballet world in the United States, when their emerging young dancers demonstrate precision artistry, breezy vitality, and fertile imagination.
A ballet company rep called Monday to say the dancers called our Northeast Kingdom audience “the total best” of their entire tour. – “Everyone agreed,” she said. “Their Sunday date in Lyndon, their final performance for the season – was, by far, their favorite.”
There is something fabulous that can’t be duplicated – when a full house audience fully inhabits the experience they’re having and shares their appreciation with the artist – and each other. The applause and shouted affection – were thunderous.
These Sunday shows were gratifying because we’ve been through a tough period of Covid retrenchment and political division – but in these situations, watching Tanner’s documentary or the young ABT dancers, people felt comfortable being in an audience and nobody cared about the politics of anyone else in the room. We’re there – together.
We’ve never seen so many young people as we did last Sunday night. I counted 149 student ballet tickets. As people were filing out after the hour and forty-five-minute show, I asked a six-year girl if the show was too long. She didn’t blink. “It was too short,” she said.
During the intermission, I asked a high school student what she thought. “I’m shocked, it’s so good. And amazing that they would come here.” Local leaders talk about what it will take to retain and attract young people to our communities. Availability of the arts should be near the top of the list, along with fulfilling jobs, affordable housing and exciting recreational options.
The performing arts have faced many challenges, working to re-emerge from Covid. And just a couple weeks before the triumphant ballet event, the KCP Presents series had to cancel its much-anticipated school show for “Romeo and Juliet” – just after the Acting Company played to a modest-sized but enthusiastic adult audience the night before. A company actor registered positive in her morning Covid test – and actors’ union rules required that all shows be canceled until the coast is all-clear.
Everyone was disappointed – and the Acting Company had to cancel an entire week of shows – at a huge financial loss for a company that has not been able to tour for the last five years – because of tight finances. Our series also lost money since the school show would have been nearly full.
At KCP Presents we’ve, frankly, been worried about how our current season will fare, with early shows, a fabulous performance by Mummenschanz and “Romero and Juliet” failing to meet financial goals. Each show also required extensive marketing and labor-intensive community outreach by Catamount’s tireless staff. And outreach for the ballet, especially, was excellent.
Technical preparations also required extensive work – three days each for Mumemnschanz and the ballet. It’s sometimes hard to realize all that is required when a show goes seamlessly.
Even though we negotiate the best fees possible, our two most costly shows for this season are the upcoming holiday concert by the Soweto Gospel Choir (December 8th at Fuller Fall) and the winter performance by the 70-piece National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine from Lviv (Sunday, January 29th at LI).
Both groups are traveling thousands of miles, from Africa and Europe, to be here. Both companies represent countries that have struggled – and are still operating under enormous challenges. Soweto, in South Africa, stood against apartheid and continues to battle against poverty – and for democracy. South Africa is ranked the third richest African country in GDP but 2020 per capita income there was just $5,656, down 14.6% from 2019.
Despite this, the Soweto Gospel Choir’s potent sound carries this sense of deeply earned experience, infectious vitality and emotionally charged optimism and celebration. The Choir has won 3 Grammys, an Emmy and an Academy Award nomination. They performed with U2, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Beyonce and others. They’ll perform Christmas carols, freedom songs and tunes by Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and The Staple Singers.
But will people come? Can we manage the $22,000 financial commitment to bring them here? Will local folks reach out to connect with and welcome this acclaimed and extraordinary group from Black South Africa? We’ll see. We know we need to subsidize the costs, as we do with each show. Our sponsors help bridge the gap – and they are heroes for their belief in the power and community-building role of the arts. They’re also allowing us to provide free student tickets for the Soweto Gospel Choir, Trio Medieval, Ukrainian Orchestra, Natalie MacMaster, and Yamato Drummers of Japan – this season.
We all know the stories of enormous suffering and uncommon courage in Ukraine, under the weight of the current war. The appearance of the Lviv-based National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is not a political event. But it allows us to connect at a cultural and human level with a nation under siege – and to experience the ways in which the arts create this vital bridge. A group of Ukranians have recently settled in and around Newport. We hope to have them with us on January 29th in Lyndon.
The performing arts provide us a chance to transcend politics – and free ourselves to enjoy the experience our shared humanity with people who persevere under pressure. This is, of course, true of Roland and Mary Duprey, as much as the artists who come to us from Ukraine and South Africa. Dillon Tanner’s film gets inside the Duprey’s experience, doing the hard work in all kinds of weather and in the most difficult circumstances imaginable, especially after collisions and other catastrophes where they arrive to help. We gain insight, empathy and appreciation.
The work these artists bring to share, unites us in our pleasure and our wonder at their ability. In the case of the ballet, the Gospel Choir, and the orchestra, that will perform Beethoven’s majestic Symphony number 7, we are also treated to the extraordinary power of people working in perfect sync – and collaboration on stage. If the ballet dancer misses his cue, his partner will fall. Similarly, the orchestra musicians and gospel singers create stunning harmonies with each other – and in support of their soloists.
What a concept – of artists unified to articulate the graceful beauty of music, dance, and film - connected to each other and to us in our own communities. And, of course, the dancers and musicians also link us to the additional exhilaration of other original artists whose work and compositions they newly interpret and perform.
KCP Presents will conduct its annual holiday ticket sale through the end of November. All tickets will be 30% off their regular prices. Student tickets will be free to the shows mentioned. More information can be found at Catamount Arts or by calling 802-748-2600. Online sales are at www.kingdomcounty.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.