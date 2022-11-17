Jay Craven: A Boffo Sunday for the Arts
Jay Craven

Last Sunday was a good day for the arts in the Kingdom. Dillon Tanner’s new documentary film, “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom” played to so many people at Catamount Arts that they sold out the show and had dozens more people wanting to get in. So, they added a second show and that sold out, too. Roland and Mary Duprey were there – and there’s talk of a return engagement soon.

