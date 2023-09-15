Jay Craven: A Celebration Of Claire Van Vliet

Artist Claire Van Vliet has a cool exhibit now on display (through Oct. 31) upstairs at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. It focuses on several of her papermaking collaborations produced through Janus Press, which Claire founded nearly 70 years ago. The exhibit includes her innovative fine press books and several of her pulp paintings, where Claire renders subtle but stunning images – often of the clouds and sky – as seen in the Northeast Kingdom. In one painting in the Athenaeum exhibit, there are richly textured plowed furrows in the foreground, against a dramatic sky.
Claire settled in the Kingdom in 1966. “I came here for the clouds and the landscape,” she said in a 2015 interview with the Caledonian-Record. “This area is second only to the Pacific Northwest for its cloud formations.” She added that she favors particular locations in the Kingdom’s high plateau areas like Newark and Sutton that make these vivid skyscapes especially affecting - at every point during the year.
Claire’s pulp paintings are made by creating pigmented pulp paper and scooping it wet and by hand from buckets that contain the distinctive colors that she works to shape into her images. She describes this process that she pioneered, “sort of like finger painting with applesauce.”
“You use pulp that’s been pigmented and the image is made in the sheet (of thick handmade paper) before it’s pressed,” said Van Vliet. To put it another way, she doesn’t paint on paper -she makes the painting by ordering the shapes and colors and creating the paper at the same time. The result is always fresh and original.
Claire’s colors are quite rich. I have a Van Vliet painting at home that shows sunset/crimson clouds ascending through an overcast dark gray sky. Or maybe it’s the opposite and the gray clouds are taking over. It depends on which way you hang it. The arresting image is one I never grow tired of seeing.
Claire’s magnificent books seem to represent an additional and wholly distinct talent. Six of her books are on display at the Athenaeum. They include “Circle of Wisdom,” “Batterers,” “Lilac Wind,” “Watermarks,” “Aura” and “The Dream of the Dirty Woman,” which was created in 1980 and measures 12 ¼ inches by 92 inches. Like many of her books it opens up as an accordion folio and invites us into its continual narrative. Some its striking images rise and pop off the page, suggesting movement and drama. This is appropriate since the book presents a surreal one-act Bread and Puppet play based on a dream of Elka Schumann - about a woman who escapes from the Bastille during the French Revolution. Like all of her books – “The Dream of the Dirty Woman” is a work of art.
Van Vliet’s books express poetry, story, and dream worlds quite effectively because they engage the work on its own terms – and enlarge it.
Claire was born in Ottawa, Ontario and spent a part of her childhood in the area of England near Stonehenge, where her father served in the Air Force. She discussed her early years in an interview with the National Museum of Women in the Arts. “We had an English nanny, and she took us on a long walk every day…so I was in the landscape a lot. I suspect that those walks were most formative,” she remembers.
The Museum notes how Van Vliet “lost both parents before turning 14 and was raised by her aunt in California. An exceptionally gifted child, she graduated from high school at 15 before continuing her university education. In 1955, she moved to Philadelphia to work as an apprentice at Pickering Press. That same year, Van Vliet’s first artist book of wood engravings, “The Oxford Odyssey,” was published.”
Claire received her undergraduate degree at San Diego State College and lived and taught in Philadelphia and Madison, Wisc. before settling in the Northeast Kingdom 56 years ago. This makes her 90 years old – and she’s as vital as I’ve seen her as she greeted a steady stream of well-wishers at the Athenaeum opening last Sunday afternoon.
John Buchtel, Ph.D., Curator of Rare Books and Head of Special Collections at the Boston Athenaeum, spoke at her opening. His talk illuminated the resonance between the physical book and the poetry and prose being displayed.
Van Vliet’s work has been displayed at the National Gallery of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and many others. In 1989 she was awarded a MacArthur Foundation fellowship — the so-called “genius” grant that is known for pinpointing truly extraordinary and often underappreciated talent.
Claire has been a friend to many here in the Northeast Kingdom. She is a passionate supporter of the arts and performed as part of Bread and Puppet’s summer Domestic Resurrection Circus for many years. She is lively in even the most casual conversation, with animated views and a keen and sometimes devilish sense of irony and humor. I love every encounter I’ve had with her over these many years – and she shows no sign of slowing at the age of 90.
One thing that has always impressed me about Claire is her work ethic. She labors endlessly and tirelessly in her Newark studio, making her remarkable, meaningful, powerfully expressive and imaginatively fertile work. Her books might sell for a couple hundred dollars and her large pulp paintings used to go for a thousand or a couple thousand dollars. Given the amount of handmade work put into each one, they are a bargain.
Claire has always prided herself as a simple and hard-working artist. She is that – and much more. She’s an internationally acclaimed creator, a MacArthur Fellow no less – who remains committed to her work – not for the money but for the opportunity to continue producing, exploring and sharing – not only her work but herself.
Claire Van Vliet has fashioned a special fullness from her experience of the Northeast Kingdom that helps to express our own distinctive sense of the potent and mysterious beauty of this place. She has enlarged our world and helped us see it with new eyes. She is loved for all she gives and creates. She and her work will endure.
