Jay Craven: A Celebration Of Claire Van Vliet

Artist Claire Van Vliet has a cool exhibit now on display (through Oct. 31) upstairs at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. It focuses on several of her papermaking collaborations produced through Janus Press, which Claire founded nearly 70 years ago. The exhibit includes her innovative fine press books and several of her pulp paintings, where Claire renders subtle but stunning images – often of the clouds and sky – as seen in the Northeast Kingdom. In one painting in the Athenaeum exhibit, there are richly textured plowed furrows in the foreground, against a dramatic sky.

