Jay Craven: A Chance Encounter With Willie Mays

So, when I was 11, my grandmother, whom I called Geema, took me to see the French film, “The 400 Blows,” about 12-year-old Antoine Doinel, a misunderstood kid in Paris who struggles with his parents and teachers due to his rebellious behavior. I suspected that Geema took me to see it because I had recently caused trouble by pouring gasoline on her rock driveway and lighting it on fire. I knew that the rocks would prevent the fire from burning any more than the gasoline – but the adults in my family were not happy.
After we saw the film, over lunch and milk shakes, we talked more about “The 400 Blows” and I said I thought the film’s young protagonist is seen as a troublemaker even though he’s fairly normal. His mother and stepfather fight a lot and don’t have enough money and all of that seems to motivate his pranks and petty crime. The end of the film, which shows a freeze frame of Antoine running away on the beach, shows that what he really wants is freedom. Geema said she thought I was mostly right about the picture, which meant the subtitles were not a problem.
Like I say, I think our trip to see “The 400 Blows” was Geema’s way of saying she wanted to move forward from our skirmish during the previous fall, when I set fire to her driveway. Because she took me to see a film about a mischievous boy my age who did things that got him into trouble but was basically OK. But maybe she wanted the film to be a warning to me, that if I did more things like that, I could land in reform school, like Antoine.
Our trips to the movies provided fertile grounds for far-flung conversation. And they gave me things to think about. Geema was an avid reader of the Saturday Review, where she’d get tips on new movies and books. She wasn’t always sure about the movies we’d see on a given Saturday afternoon, but she had a hunch it might advance our conversation – and trust. It did.
Geema took me to see Kurosawa’s “Rashamon,” that raised big questions about how truth can vary, according to who tells it. This got me to thinking about whether Pippa’s tall tales about our past might be just one person’s version, partly conceived in her dreams. We also saw Fellini’s “LaStrada,” that caught me up in its sometimes sad and lonely world of traveling circus artists.
Geema seized on the arrival of the first James Bond movies with barely disguised glee. Neither one of us had seen anything like these pictures. Starting with “Doctor No” and then “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” and “Thunderball.” She also introduced me to Michael Caine’s “thinking man’s Bond,” Harry Palmer, in “The Ipcress File.”
Whenever we’d talk, Geema always got straight to the point. I’d almost always learn something and feel something. Our late-night heart-to-hearts went beyond what we saw at the movies – although those conversations were the best. We’d also talk about the news or just what was going on in our family. I’d always feel a sense of connectedness that I didn’t have with anyone else – to someone who cared and wanted to listen and understand what I was experiencing. No relationship was more important to me.
Geema could be daring. During my first baseball-crazed summer on the farm, she bluffed her way past security guards and steered me into the San Francisco Giants locker room at Philadelphia’s Connie Mack stadium.
San Francisco had just pummeled the Phillies in a late season game and I was dying to get Hall of Fame outfielder Willie Mays’ autograph. My 56-year-old grandmother was determined to oblige me. She told the cops she was the wife of the Giants’ general manager. Back then security guards were pretty trusting. The officer let us through and, before we knew it, we were staring straight at Giants’ star outfielder Willie McCovey, stark naked and lathering up in the shower.
My grandmother didn’t flinch. “Mister Mays?” she said, with her indelible Texas drawl. “My grandson would like your autograph and I hope you’ll oblige him.”
The tall soft-spoken McCovey shifted on his feet. “Ma’m, I’m not Mister Mays. I’m Mister McCovey. But if you’ll just toss me a towel, I’d be happy to give your grandson an autograph—then I’d like to finish my shower.” I grabbed the nearest towel and threw it to McCovey, embarrassed for him and us. McCovey stepped from the shower and signed my Phillies program. “If you’re looking for Mr. Mays,” McCovey said. “You’ll find him down those rows of lockers. Third row down, at the end locker.”
We turned and started walking, as if on a treasure hunt. And we found Willie Mays, in his white t-shirt and briefs, dressing at his locker. He was gracious and signed my program.
“I’d say you accomplished the near impossible,” Mays chuckled. “Getting by the guards and coming in here and showing up at my locker. The least I can do is sign that book.”
I’ll never forget it.
