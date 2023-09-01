As this week ends, the Caledonia Food Cooperative board is breathing a sigh of relief. On Thursday, we successfully concluded our intensive two-week fundraising campaign for the Caledonia Food Co-op.
The co-op board that has been in maximum overdrive since mid-August, meeting several times each week, hosting a standing-room-only meeting at the Fairbanks Museum, and sending out updates to let the community know that we could purchase the former Walgreens building and make it into a community-owned food co-op – if we acted fast.
We did.
Our community responded – in spades. We exceeded our Phase One goal, raising more than $280,000 in pledged loans and donations. We’ll now be able to make our big Aug. 31 and Oct. 15 down payments on the building. Who thought this could all come together in just two weeks?
We’ll start laying the groundwork for our crucial Phase Two fundraising campaign next week. But this weekend we can take a breath and reflect on the generosity and imagination we’ve seen from people in every corner of our community. This has been truly inspiring.
Pledges have come from carpenters, schoolteachers, nurses, a soil conservationist, several farmers, and two doctors. Also, a lamp designer, visual artist, and MacArthur Fellow. Plus, a Democratic state representative, a Republican former representative, this newspaper – and many more.
Thank you to everyone who has written, called, stopped us in the street, pledged support and written checks. And thanks to the board that stayed on top of it.
I think it would be fun to have community members help imagine the look and feel of the planned co-op. Maybe we can hold an open dialogue with an architect, to share ideas and participate in the process of taking a big open store and turning it into a food space that’s inviting and feels right.
According to town records, 502 Railroad St. was built around 1900. Someone told me that the old A & P grocery store started there in the 1920s and lasted more than 50 years. I wonder what it was before then. If we continue to make progress, it will now be a community-owned store that brings people together for shopping, food talks, an annual strawberry festival and more. And we’ll work to strengthen and expand our network of local farmers and food processors.
My distant past came back to me last week, while we were in the thick of raising the funds. It was the fall of 1968 and I had recently landed on the Boston University campus as a college freshman.
On balmy days outside the chapel and adjacent student union, aging counter cultural artist, musician, dancer and free spirit, Ted Moynihan, spent his daily noon hour barbecuing and selling hot dogs. Moynihan was a pioneer of the Dance Free movement in Cambridge where people gathered each week to improvise music and movement around Christ Church and the Cambridge Common.
Moynihan instigated a similar energy each day along Commonwealth Avenue. In addition to his grill and hot dogs, Moynihan brought wheat germ, carrots and onions along with drums and tambourines. Students would take his instruments or bring their own, for a daily music and dance jam outside the student union.
Moynihan’s business boomed. People ate his grilled hot dogs, and he added a cultural dimension to lunch outside the student union. I liked the scene and volunteered to help Moynihan on a couple of occasions, when the food lines got long.
Several weeks into the daily happening, three uniformed Boston cops showed up and busted Ted Moynihan for trespassing on university property. They ordered him off the campus and threatened to arrest him if he didn’t stop selling his hot dogs.
I walked up to the police sergeant who led the delegation. “Who ordered you to do this?” I asked.
“The University food service,” he said. “They don’t want him out here selling food. That’s their job.”
Many students observed the incident and surrounded Moynihan. Sensing that tensions were rising, Moynihan packed up his grill and walked off toward the BU Bridge, leading to Cambridge.
I missed having Ted Moynihan outside the student union and others did, too. I found out where he lived and showed up at his wood frame apartment building outside Central Square.
“I want to buy your shopping cart and cooking gear,” I said. “How much do you want for it?”
“What do you mean?” said Moynihan. “What are you going to do with it?”
“Are you planning on using it?” I asked.
“Not really,” Moynihan said. “The BU situation was perfect. There’s nowhere at Harvard I could get away with this.”
“I’ve got an idea,” I said. “I’ll start a hot dog co-op. Sell memberships for twenty-five cents. A membership will get you three dogs.”
“How’s that different?” asked Moynihan. “You’d be selling hot dogs.”
“We’ll see,” I said. “I’ll pay you fifty bucks for your equipment.”
Moynihan took the cash, which I’d earned washing dishes at a deli across the street. Moynihan put me in touch with his hot dog wholesaler, who dropped off four boxes of all-beef hot dogs at 10:30 a.m. on our first day. I paid him in cash – and arrived with rolls, carrots, onions, ketchup, mustard, a knife – and wheat germ. I’d also printed a few hundred paper “membership slips” that were about two and a half inches square. There was room to mark off each of the three hot dogs the member would get for their twenty-five cents.
Around 11:30, I ignited a load of charcoal in the steel pans and start grilling hot dogs. I sold all of them and had to turn people away. I doubled my order of franks for the next day. An impromptu jam and dance scene resumed and even expanded. Everyone was into it and the school newspaper showed up to take pictures. Within a week, I had 1,000 members and was grilling close to 1,400 hot dogs a day.
My hot dog co-op flourished for three fabulous weeks. The University protested—again –but I loudly argued that we as students had the right to feed ourselves through our co-op. Well-loved progressive history professor Howard Zinn came by a couple days a week, supportive and ready to eat a hot dog. I’m sure he would have preferred to eat salads inside the student union. But there he was—I encouraged the professor to sprinkle some wheat germ and shredded carrots.
At three hot dogs for twenty-five cents, I intended to not make money. Although I was soon selling 2,000 hot dogs. Even at a two-cent profit on each one, I was suddenly earning forty bucks a day.
An art student and photographer showed up one day and offered to help. She made a banner for our cause—a black and white image of a clenched fist holding up a hot dog.
On a cold day just before Thanksgiving, the University called in police who charged me with trespass and hauled me off to court. How could I trespass? I was an enrolled student.
Word spread and Professor Zinn found a young lawyer to represent me. And he came to my hearing. The University dropped the charges—and it was now too cold for me to keep selling hot dogs. I had fun and felt connected to the college community more than before. So, I went back to classes and got drafted into running for student government where we gave money to groups like the Boston Women’s Health Collective, to help them publish their influential best seller, “Our Bodies Ourselves.” We also staged shows by The San Francisco Mime Troupe, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, The Who, Chamber Brothers, James Taylor and others.
I guess it was then and there that I caught the bug, for activism, the performing arts and the only food co-op where I got involved – until now.
