Jay Craven: A Holiday Encounter

I love the holiday season. I like the sense of time stopping to take a breath. And for people acting with generosity toward friends, family, even strangers.
Yesterday, I faced a near calamity when two delivery men arrived at the bottom of my driveway in a 26-foot U-Haul truck. They were there to deliver and install a stackable washer and dryer to replace our 24-year-old model that now sounds like a helicopter being downed by enemy gunfire. Every wash cycle causes anxiety throughout the house.
I could see out window - the delivery guys were stopped cold on the dirt road at the end of my driveway, inspecting their oversized U-Haul. Then my cell phone rang.
“Can we turn our truck around up there?” one asked.
“Sure. No problem,” I said. “You think you can get your truck up here?”
“No,” the driver said.
“Then I guess the issue of turning around is a moot point. Do you have snow tires?”
“No,” the driver said.
“Then what can we do?” I asked.
“Do you have a pick-up truck?”
“I don’t,” I said. “But I guess I can call around.”
“Let us know,” the delivery man said. “We’ll stand by.”
I can’t believe that a major appliance dealer would send delivery men to rural Vermont in winter – driving a cumbersome truck with no snow tires. I am also amazed when I see car rental companies do the same thing - renting vehicles all winter without snow tires. It’s as if they’re hoping to collect some collision damage from their customers.
I called several people I know who have trucks but none of them answered. It was 10am, after all. Then I thought of contractor Bill Graves, who built our house 24 years ago and has always been there when we need him. I thought maybe Bill or one of the people on his crew might be in the neighborhood with a truck.
I called Bill’s home – no answer. Then I tried a cell phone number I found on WhitePages.com where I pay annually for access but the phone numbers and even the addresses are frequently wrong. It makes me think back to the days in St. Johnsbury when telephone operators worked in the building next to the courthouse on Main Street. Operator Midge Whitcomb always recognized my voice and struck up a conversation when I called looking for a telephone number or wanting to make a person-to-person call.
“Is that you?” she’d ask. Then, we’d catch up a bit and she’d always find the information I needed. The calls cost 10 cents.
In any case, I tried the White Pages cell number and, surprisingly, an automated Google intermediary came on the line asking me to identify myself and state my business. I did – and Bill picked up the phone. He was on his way to discuss a job at the local jail but said that if I could get over to his house, he had a truck in his dooryard.
“Are you keys in the truck?” I asked.
“This isn’t New York,” he said. “Of course, they are.”
Suddenly grateful and relieved at Bill’s spirit of holiday generosity, I got into my electric Chevy Bolt and rolled down to the end of my driveway where the U-Haul delivery truck was blocking access to the road. I got out and walked over to the driver’s window.
Both delivery men were asleep. I knocked on the window. The driver opened his eyes and look over at me, as if to wonder who I was and why I was disturbing him.
“I found a truck,” I said. “But I need to get around you to go get it.”
The driver started his big truck and shifted into Drive when he should have shifted into Reverse. He was driving straight at me, so I backed my Bolt up hard and fast and slid into a ditch. Both delivery men had to help push me out.
I made it to Bill’s house, locked his truck wheels for 4-wheel drive and showed up back at my driveway in the stake-body truck. The guys had fallen back asleep so I knocked on their window, again, telling them how lucky they were to be able to sleep anywhere anytime.
“I can rarely fall asleep in the middle of the day,” I said. “And I’m usually awake by 5:30.”
The guys weren’t terribly talkative but, together, we muscled the washer and dryer out of their U-Haul and onto the borrowed Vermont truck.
“You guys from around here?” I asked.
“Nope,” one answered.
“Where you from?”
“Texas,” the taller man replied.
“How’s Texas?” I asked.
“Hot,” he replied. “Hotter than hell.”
“Wow,” I said. “You like it up here?”
“It’s worse,” the other fellow replied. “Too damn cold. But you got no workers up here, so they hauled us in for a few weeks. We need the money.”
I drove us up my driveway and we then muscled the washer off the truck, into my house and up to the second floor. They guys didn’t have kind words for second floors, in general, and my second floor, especially.
“The washer’s heavier,” I said, wanting to keep some conversation going. The shorter one of the two delivery men just looked at me.
“Have you guys worked together before?”
“We’re brothers,” one said. “We’ve known each other for years.”
“So, you have a delivery business in Dallas?”
“We’re going to be housing inspectors when we get back down there. Delivery sucks”
We didn’t say much, as we hauled my ancient washer/dryer out of its closet and downstairs, losing the grip as we turned the corner on the landing. The machines crashed to the bottom, knocking down a few framed pictures and smashing into the front door. But we got the unit out into Bill’s truck and then lifted the lighter new dryer up to its designated spot.
I figured I’d stick around until the guys were fully in gear and it’s a good thing I did. Because when the taller delivery man reviewed his box full of connectors and hoses, he came up short.
“We don’t seem to have the stack kit,” he said. “And we can’t do the job without the kit.”
To be continued.
