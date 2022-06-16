Jay Craven: A New Life on the Farm

After spending the better part of five years living with my grandparents, Geema and Phil, my mother married Ray Craven and we moved in as “one family” to a small farm in East Coventry, south of Pottstown, where Clarence Frick, an old leathery World War I vet, trained and boarded horses in our barn.
I now had a stepbrother, Bill, who was my age. And my brother, Keith, now almost six, was old enough to start throwing a baseball and participate in battles in our new barn, where we’d throw old dried-out corn cobs at each other.
Geema visited from time to time, commuting to her job at Ladies Home Journal in Philadelphia. She stayed in our tiny Tack House perched at the edge of our circular driveway, up the slope from our farmhouse. It consisted of one small room, a tiny bathroom and a damp basement where I’d often hide to get away from the rest of my family. After a while my mother would figure out I was missing and come outside to start yelling my name. I’d wait until she’d given up and gone back into the house. Then I’d re-surface. No one ever caught on to where I was.
I had now been Geema’s primary movie partner for a few years and it didn’t take long, after we moved to the farm, for us to plan outings to Pottstown’s Hippodrome Theater or to the Roxy, near Phoenixville, where ushers in fancy uniforms raffled off china pitchers and plates after the newsreel and before the main feature. I won a set of four red translucent plastic tumblers and it seemed like a pretty big deal at the time.
Geema saw our affiliation around cinema as mutually advantageous. She liked the company and saw movies as helping to build my character and maybe teach me a few life lessons. At least that’s what she told me. I didn’t feel any smarter after a couple hours in the dark with her but I liked movies and the chance to catch up, especially since we didn’t live together the way we used to.
Geema also took me to occasional films in Philadelphia. “There’s a new foreign film that’s playing the Trans-Lux,” she said when she called me at the farm, one afternoon after school. “What do you think?”
“Fine by me,” I said. “Though I’ve never seen one. What’s a foreign film?”
“Think of Tennessee Williams with subtitles,” she said.
“So, mostly about unhappy people?”
“Real people with real problems,” Geema said. “The picture I’m thinking about has a boy about your age in it. So, I thought of you.”
“If we see lots of movies of families with problems, isn’t it sort of contagious?” I asked. “After I saw Tennessee Williams I started seeing alcoholics and mean fights where ever I looked, especially in our own family. It all starts to add up.”
“Are you saying that if you had not seen “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” you would not have lit my driveway on fire?”
“Possibly,” I said, sorry that Geema continued to dwell on my prank a few months earlier at her house in Plymouth Meeting. “Although I had a few other thoughts in mind by the time I got around to that.”
Geema decided not to press this any further. “The picture I want us to see is French.”
“I don’t’ speak French and I don’t even know what it sounds like to hear it,” I said.
“You can read. You’ll be fine,” she said.
“You’re good at choosing movies,” I said, “but no other kids ever know about them so there’s no one to talk to except you.”
“Do you want to go or not?” Geema said. “If talking to your friends is the main attraction of going to movies, I want to have nothing to do with it.”
“It’s OK. Mom took us to see “Shaggy Dog” a few weeks ago. And that gave me plenty to talk about.”
“What happens in “Shaggy Dog?” Geema wanted to know.
“A kid accidentally knocks over a museum display and a magic ring drops into his pants cuff. It turns him into a talking sheep dog who uncovers a spy ring and drives a hot rod.”
“God help us. So what do you talk about to your friends? What it would be like to be a sheep dog?”
“Mostly,” I said. “Or that we’d like to get a dog or what we’d do if he had to break up a spy ring.”
“Getting a dog is fine. But they are incapable of driving an automobile or any other machine. And they can’t conduct counterespionage,” Geema said. “I should know. Your grandfather collected every breed of dog walking the face of the earth.”
“And you know what I say about Disney,” Geema said. “He can go to hell.” I knew her thoughts in this. Geema called Mickey Mouse “sexless” and Donald Duck “a dope” but she loved cocker spaniels so “Lady and the Tramp” got a pass.
“Getting kids to think about sheepdogs steering cars down the road is the last thing this country needs,” she said.
Geema and I went that weekend to the Trans-Lux and I was pretty astonished by “The 400 Blows.”
“Wow!” I said, when the lights went up.
“Just don’t get any ideas,” Geema said. “I probably shouldn’t have brought you. I didn’t realize the boy would steal a typewriter and share a jail cell with prostitutes and thieves.”
“But Phil went to jail,” I said.
“That he did but you don’t know why and I’m not going to tell you.”
“Why don’t you tell me, Geema? I’m old enough to know.”
“You’re nine years old and I’ve told you too much already,” Geema said.
“But now you’ve taken me to see a movie about a juvenile delinquent.”
“Precisely my point,” she said. “It’s too close to home. But I thought it was a good picture, if you’re mature enough to see it for what it is.”
“It was about a French boy with a stepfather, same as me. He’s pretty much on his own and figures out how to manage it. I never knew they’d make a movie like that or even close to it. From pretty much real life and, basically, on the boy’s side.”
“Antoine’s not perfect,” said Geema. “And neither are you. But now you know. It is from real life. And it’s worth talking about more than a sheep dog that drives a sports car.”
To be continued.
