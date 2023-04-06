Jay Craven: Are Franchise, Web Films Good For The Industry?

The movie world has been buzzing during the last couple of weeks about the exit interview by chief New York Times film critic, A.O. Scott, who says he is “done with the movies” and stepping down after 23 years and 2,293 published film reviews. Scott will now write book reviews for the Times.
Scott was interviewed about his decision to leave, which he attributed to the “new realities of American cinema.” By that he means the decline of movie theaters and films as a shared cultural experience. And the rise of franchise films – the blockbusters based on Marvel superheroes or the next iteration of Star Wars.
With this rise of the commercial blockbuster, there has also been a decline in the amount of good film criticism. Reviews tend to be much shorter and seasoned and skilled critics like A.O. Scott are much fewer and far between. Good film critics extend the conversation that grows from our viewing experience. And they enrich a film culture that makes it possible for a wider variety of films to find an audience. In their place, we see a proliferation of online critics, some of whom are thoughtful and insightful. But many fall short.
People now watch most of their media online – there’s less of a critical mass of people buzzing about films that “show something new” and have their moment in the sun. In his exit interview, Scott talks about how there’s less interest in visionary directors like Paul Thomas Anderson (“Magnolia,” “There Will Be Blood”) or Jane Campion (“The Piano”). Today, film has become more of an individual consumer item – something we pick and choose the way we might select apples in the produce section of the grocery store. As a result, there is less audience commitment. Statistics show that for even the most popular streaming media, a third of the audience fails to watch it to the end.
Film is now yielding its position to the addictive web or TV series. I’ve fallen into this as much as anyone. At home, Bess and I are more likely to search for an irresistible series than venture out to the theater – though we do still go to theaters when we can.
That said, I still want to make movies and tour them, as we always have, to towns throughout New England. Yes, it takes more work to draw an audience – but you can make it work, as long as you’re willing up to show up and talk with audiences after the show. I’m pleased to see young Ryegate filmmaker, Liam O’Connor-Genereaux, out on the road with his latest film, “The Butterfly Queen.”
I also still love the new Semester Cinema model we’ve developed, where 28 professionals mentor and collaborate with 40 students from a dozen colleges – to make an ambitious film for national release. These students bring unbound aspiration and enthusiasm to the projects – and the professionals show their best side by rising to the occasion of showing these young people the way.
I’ve been on the road for most of the last month, recruiting students for Kingdom County Productions’ winter/spring 2024 Semester Cinema project. We’ll make a modern adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Tony-winning comedy/satire, “Major Barbara.” I hope it’s funny.
I’ve traveled to Wellesley, Hamilton, Amherst, Bowdoin, Bates, Skidmore, and Mount Holyoke. I took a 13-hour train ride down to Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina and heard a man in the seat behind me take a phone call from a phony Verizon rep who tricked him into giving them up his name and social security number. After my son Jasper’s recent ordeal, I turned around to warn him – but it was too late.
I also made a short trip to Swarthmore where sense memories from growing up around Philadelphia washed over me. While in PA, I also spent an afternoon talking with film and theater students at my high school alma mater. The students were gracious, intelligent, and mature beyond their years. It was a total pleasure.
I’ve met a truly remarkable group of college students this spring – giving me hope that the worst of the post-pandemic blues may be receding. In fact, I’ve never seen a more thoughtful, generous, engaged, and imaginative collection of young people. Without even seeing a script for the new film, these kids were brimming with ideas for a distinctive cinematic look and approach, with special visual flourishes and sound design. I expect them to take charge in a hundred inspired ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.