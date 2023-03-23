Jay Craven: Award-Winning Films, Filmmakers This Weekend At Catamount Arts And Highland Center

I’m involved with a couple of film screenings this weekend where the filmmakers will be present to answer questions and share behind-the-scenes stories about their filmmaking adventures. Acclaimed Vermont filmmaker Nora Jacobson will show her terrific film, “Ruth Stones’ Vast Library of the Female Mind” at 2 p.m., Saturday at Catamount Arts – and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
I like all of Nora’s films – and, for me, this is her best. The Norwich filmmaker has approached her fascinating subject on her own terms – which is to say the film is layered and multi-dimensional in the manner of poetry itself. Jacobson’s cinematic dreamscape takes us inside Stone’s poetic imagination, combining footage that includes decades of observation, poetry reading, clever but never overbearing animation, and interviews with celebrated poets, Sharon Olds, Major Jackson, Toi Derricotte, Major Jackson, Chard DeNiord, Verandah Porche, and Edward Hirsch.
Ruth Stone was a promising young poet, living an idyllic life with her beloved husband Walter Stone, a poet and professor when he died unexpectedly by suicide in 1959. Already a published poet with one book out titled, “In An Iridescent Time,” Ruth found a way to continue writing while raising her three young daughters and teaching at various universities around the country as an itinerant poet. This was no easy feat – but the challenges she faced only added to her vivid articulations of a complicated and deeply lived life experience.
Nora met Ruth Stone in 2009, when she was hired by Vermont poet Chard de Niord to film his interview with Stone, who was in her 90’s and Vermont’s poet laureate at the time. Stone’s fading eyesight made for a compelling record of the moment that is captured in the film.
Ruth Stone was an extraordinary figure but never a self-promoter, despite winning accolades including the National Book Award for Poetry, the Wallace Stevens Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and two Guggenheim Fellowships. She was also a named finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. Despite all this, she was unknown to many during her lifetime. Nora’s film is changing that – and driving increasing numbers of people to discover Stone’s haunting and richly evocative work.
A visually beautiful film, “Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind” captures the rural grist and heft of Stone’s heroic career, leaving no question as to why she has become both a Vermont and national treasure.
First-time director Lisa Hurwitz will also be at her screening for her entertaining and often funny film, “The Automat,” which is narrated by comic legend, Mel Brooks. If you ever lived or visited Philadelphia or New York during the 1940’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s or even the 1980’s you probably ate a meal at The Automat. Mel Brooks did – and loved it. So did Collin Powell and Ruth Bader Ginsburg who appear in the film, thanks to the young director’s pluck and tenacity.
The Horn and Hardart Automat engendered a time, place, culture, and experience that was as essentially American as anything I can think of. And it was more than a restaurant – it was a city attraction. Maybe that’s because I grew up around Philadelphia and nothing excited me more than driving into town with my grandmother and going to the sleek, fancy, fast food emporium at 818 Chestnut St.
The Automat was always brimming with treasures of piping hot mac and cheese, fresh beef stew and unforgettable coconut custard pies waiting behind a solid wall of chrome and glass doors that would pop open when I’d slide a couple nickels and dimes into the adjacent coin slots. The place was so significant to my growing up that it appears on the third page of my work-in-progress memoir.
Hurwitz’s fun film overflows with amazing found footage that shows The Automat in its heyday, as a place where working people sat comfortably beside well-heeled cosmopolitans who took time to enjoy fabulous simple food in immaculate, art deco styled, marble-tiled getaways from work, shopping, or street life in the city.
In fact, the Automat rose to utilitarian prominence partly because it catered to a whole new and exciting element in the workforce – women. With the proliferation of so many women new to the workforce and on the go, there had to be a place where the unattached could pop in for a quick bite, a casual meeting with friends, or a hot brewed cup of New Orleans coffee.
You didn’t even have to buy Automat food to hang out there. You could just bring a bag lunch - and you wouldn’t run into a hard time if you were a person of color, either. Without fanfare, The Automat was racially integrated and welcoming to all.
The film’s director, Lisa Hurwitz, who will join us for our Sunday, March 26th screening, should be congratulated for her exhaustive research, assembling a massive trove of richly evocative images and sounds.
Tickets for these screenings will be available at the door. Or go to www.catamountarts.org for the 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday screening details for “Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind” and “The Automat,” respectively. Or go to https://highlandartsvt.org for the 2 p.m. Sunday screening of “Ruth Stone.”
