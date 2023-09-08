Jay Craven: Barbie Gets Us Talking

The fun and fascinating new Greta Gerwig film, “Barbie,” has achieved phenomenal success. The picture has grossed $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the 15th highest grossing film of all time. And it’s still on screens, having earned around $20 million during the last week. When the dust settles, it will surely end up near the top of the list.
Unlike other blockbusters, the film has also created a cultural “moment” because of the conversations it stimulates. Everyone has something to say.
“Barbie embraces California values,” that state’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsome wrote in a thread hailing Barbie as a champion of climate activism, “hitting the roads in her electric vehicle,” and of destigmatizing mental health care.
“I took a tequila shot every time Barbie said patriarchy … only just woke up,” wrote Tesla tycoon and political freelancer Elon Musk.
Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, accuses “Barbie” of working to appease the Chinese, due to a map that flashes onscreen that apparently includes a “nine-dash line” that indicates Chinese ownership of ocean territory that is disputed under international law.
“Barbie” prompts more conversations about gender than anything else – just as the doll itself did when it was launched in March of 1959. Yes, dolls had previously been little babies that channeled girls into mothering roles. Barbie suggested a teen-aged or young adult woman that opened a new realm of play that allowed girls to imagine themselves.
Feminists were quick to note that this was not altogether healthy - Barbie projected a body image that created an impossible standard for girls to emulate. Gerwig’s film addresses this – and runs a largely female-affirming course, which has drawn millions of girls and women to the theaters – along with guys who don’t mind laughing at the overamped and sometimes bizarre masculinity espoused by Ken and his buddies.
All this talk is good. And gets us thinking of young women – and men. And how they’re doing.
New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd took a moment last Sunday to reflect on how, despite a summer of Barbie, Taylor Swift and Beyonce, she was saddened to find many of her friends concerned about anxiety and depression being experienced by the daughters they were dropping off for college. Many were turning to prescription drugs to treat these challenges – resulting in side effects like numbness and body insecurity from the pharmaceuticals. Or continued and sometimes immobilizing anxiety if they didn’t treat it.
“These young women seem to have everything,” Dowd wrote, “yet they are unable to fully enjoy a stretch in their life that should be sizzling with adventure and promise.”
Many boys are experiencing similar challenges. Unlike girls, who have been championed by strong women and have made big advances during the past 50 years, I think there is less societal discussion and support for boys, despite big dislocations in our society’s gender roles, job market, youth culture, and more.
“Adolescent despair has been copiously analyzed in recent years,” wrote Dowd, “the harm from social media, microtargeting algorithms that inflame envy and conflict and divisive politics, unending school shootings, Covid sequestration, a planet devoured by flames and floods, a “never enough“ achievement and consumer culture, anxious adults creating a jittery atmosphere, a digitally connected yet emotionally disjointed and spiritually unmoored society.”
“Young people are taking in a lot of alarming information, and due to digital devices, they — like many of us — are taking the information in all day, every day,” Lisa Damour, the author of “The Emotional Lives of Teenagers,” told Dowd.
Adults can feel powerless to help – but there is much we can do, by providing assured support, healthy mentorship in work or school, experiential learning opportunities – and by building community connectedness wherever we can.
Huge local crowds showed up and loved last spring’s St. Johnsbury Academy musical production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Rebecca McGregor at Lyndon Institute and the Academy’s Marianne Hraibi provide fabulous support and exposure to their dance students. Area sports programs also boost confidence and show us what young people can accomplish. Adults lead young people in those programs.
Student debate clubs can raise important issues that adults would benefit from hearing. Film clubs, too – I’d love to hear high school students talk about “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” – and how the films affect them.
We need to listen to young peoples’ concerns about the world they’re inheriting. I had dinner last week with my younger son in New York. He let loose with anxieties he’s feeling about his own – and our collective – challenges. We didn’t have enough time to even scratch the surface, talking about it – though it helped – and was calming – to cite history and the many advances we have made during the last half-century – despite new and continuing hurdles.
“This is a huge conversation,” I said. “Let’s just agree to keep talking, for starters.”
Together, we can make change, strengthen our community connectedness, and support our young people – starting here and now.
