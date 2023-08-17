Jay Craven: Behind The Scenes - A New Food Co-op For St. Johnsbury?

I’m up to my neck in food co-op ideas and conversations these days – more than I ever imagined. Like more than 700 other local people and families, I’ve been a Caledonia Food Cooperative member for a while – and when Walgreens vacated their downtown St. J. store last spring, I imagined how it might make a terrific location for the long-awaited Caledonia Co-op.
I remembered the 1970s, when the Railroad Street store was an A & P – and then a Butsons market. The building seemed like a natural – with good parking, a loading dock and a strategic location in St. Johnsbury’s re-vitalized downtown.
In fact, I found that aspect particularly exciting. I’ve been thrilled to see all the progress downtown, thanks to risk-taking forward-thinking businesses like the Kingdom Taproom and Table, Whirligig’s, the St. Johnsbury Distillery, Boule, Salt, and all the others – along with stalwarts like Moose River, the Artisans’ Guild, Anthony’s, Kitchen Counter Café, the Star Theatre and Boxcar and Caboose. Apologies to any not mentioned – all are essential.
Then we saw the huge and exciting renovation and new local ownership of the New Avenue Hotel/Depot Square Apartments. And that opened cool appealing spaces for Haven, Cosmic Café and others. Then Jody Fried and the staff at Catamount Arts partnered with St. J Chamber leader, Gillian Sewake, to initiate the Final Friday series of live downtown performances.
This was exciting. There’s a new buzz in town. St. J is bucking trends toward small-town decline – even in the wake of COVID.
A new well-managed food co-op could only add critical mass to this fresh imagination for what’s possible in town. Just as importantly, a co-op would support our growing community of young and ambitious local farmers – and regional food makers like Butterworks Farm, Jasper Hill Cheese and others. It would provide some 40 jobs – and draw hundreds of people downtown every day.
Inspired by all I saw and imagined possible, I went as far as to volunteer for the Co-op board – and was elected (there were 5 candidates and 5 open positions). Within days, I found myself neck deep in research and a Zoom meeting with a nationally prominent food co-op pioneer, Don Moffitt, as I prepared an ARPA Re-Vitalization grant application to the Town.
Then-there was the issue of the Walgreens building. I quickly discovered that building was well on its way to being leased for 10 years to a national chain store, reportedly a dollar store. Co-op board members huddled – and have been meeting multiple times each week for the last two months – to try to find a path forward, to buy this vacant Walgreens building, move it into local hands and add a dynamic food co-op to the downtown landscape. We wanted to be a part of all this new energy and momentum.
Caledonia Food Cooperative Board president Eric Skovsted has led a very dedicated board and he runs the fabulous and ambitious Joe’s Brook Farm with his wife, Mary. He has not only been busy with his huge summer growing operation – he was hit by the heavy July rains that wiped out part of his crop and required around-the-clock vigilance to save the rest. But he has stayed on top of fast-moving co-op developments and I offered to work with the co-op’s real estate brokers at White and Burke, in Burlington, to try and find a way to get this building.
In the process there were multiple back-and-forth exchanges where costs shifted (upward) and even the possibility of getting this to happen seemed highly unlikely. Then, three weeks ago, we hit a brick wall – and our brokers indicated the negotiations were finished. We would not be able to make this happen.
We all slept on it for the weekend that followed. That Monday, acting on a whim and with no other options, I wrote a personal letter to the owner, stating the passion and importance we felt – that this building acquisition would serve the community and this growing upturn, led by younger people, new businesses, and farmers with a vision to transform the area.
The owner responded kindly - and positively. We are deeply grateful. Negotiations re-started and got even tougher, to be honest. But here we are. We announced our very short window of opportunity on Tuesday of this week and, within 24 hours, we had received pledges of $50,000 toward our hard goal of $150,000.
Each day is critically important on this tight timeline. By Thursday morning, our numbers had grown to $66,000 and we received an email about a possible $25,000 addition. About $8,000 of this is donations. The balance consists of low-interest personal loans that can be converted to Preferred Shares in the Co-op, once we secure the option and expand our fundraising.
A co-op is an unusual entity. Community members own it together and have a say in how it operates. It works to serve multiple aims, to support local farmers, food education, healthy eating, and community development. It can affect the life and culture of a place and create a shared, welcoming space where we all have a stake. Thanks and deep appreciation for all the current and past board members, members, and community advocates that have brought us this far.
Of course, we worry about White Market and Natural Provisions – both serve the town in essential ways and they’re deeply valued. We feel there is room to co-exist and even find ways to partner, where possible. We want to work with them as town colleagues and believe we will also fill a need.
And we hope to find ways to collaborate with the Littleton and Hardwick Co-ops. Littleton has already been a big help. We want to learn from other towns that have taken this big step, thanks to sturdy boards of directors and community members who pitch in to help.
I think of Middlebury, Brattleboro, Montpelier, Springfield, Hanover – and others – who have seen their towns grow and prosper, with fabulous food co-ops very much a part of a forward-facing future. I hope St. Johnsbury will soon join in. We’re working on it.
