Jay Craven: BITTERBRUSH… A Documentary Western Shows Two Women on the Open Range

I grew up watching Westerns. I was raised by a Texas grandmother and, while most kids were going to movie theaters and drive-ins to watch “Dumbo” and “Lady and the Tramp,” Geema was stuffing me into her red ‘54 Chrysler for week-end sojourns to watch “High Noon,” “Red River” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” When, after college, she visited me in New York City, I took my grandmother to see Mel Brooks’ dysfunctional satire, “Blazing Saddles.” That may have been a mistake – but she was good humored about it.
As I grew older, Westerns became less of a Hollywood staple, but I stuck with the best of them, including “revisionist Westerns” that commented on the genre itself - films like “Once Upon a Time in the West,” “The Unforgiven,” and “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Jesse James” with its intentionally slower and more meditative pace.
Westerns resonate with restless energy, misunderstood loners, bad guys wrestling with their worst instincts and themes that mark a disappearing way of life. For better or worse, they chart a period of American history and culture that deserves a larger conversation.
Women have usually played secondary roles in Westerns, but they were often freer characters than their counterparts in traditional dramas. They were usually sturdy, optimistic pioneers who knew their way around and might be trying to resolve a difficult or conflicted past.
Among memorable women in Westerns, I’m drawn to Julie Christie’s Constance Miller, a no-nonsense entrepreneur in Robert Altman’s “McCabe and Mrs. Miller.” She tends to business, treats her frontier tedium by smoking opium, and remains largely aloof when Warren Beatty’s clueless John McCabe blunders and stumbles his way into an impossible predicament. She told him it was a bad idea, after all – what more can she do?
I recently saw a new documentary Western, “BITTERBRUSH.” It’s an elegant film that’s getting a lot of attention for two reasons. First, it’s an observational documentary that paints a vivid and truthful picture of real life, hard work and a compelling friendship on what remains of the western frontier. Second – it’s a film by and about women.
BITTERBRUSH, follows Hollyn Patterson and Colie Moline, range riders who spend their last summer together, herding cattle in remote Idaho. Totally off the grid with only their dogs as companions, Hollyn and Colie brave inclement weather and perilous work conditions while pondering their futures. A portrait of camaraderie, life transitions, and the work of two skilled young women in the isolated and spectacular landscape of the American West, BITTERBRUSH is an intimate portrayal of a way of life rarely seen on film.
Emelie Mahdavian directed this feature documentary, which premiered at the prestigious Telluride Film Festival where it was praised as an “under-the-radar documentary gem” and an example of women directors reinventing and “taking charge” of the Western.
BITTERBRUSH includes leather saddles, open skies, and a muscular inside take on real cow herding in all kinds of weather. But the film is scored with Bach piano pieces, and it replaces gunslinger swagger for sensitive character-probing and revealing nighttime dialogues by the campfire that enlarge our sense of the west. The film roots these fascinating characters in authentic feelings, experiences, and connections.
Writing for The Hollywood Reporter critic Sheri Linden noted how “Mahdavian and her intrepid collaborators have a sure feel for the sweeping expanse of their story’s Idaho terrain. But as the filmmaker traces a season of range riding for two exceptionally skilled and resourceful young women, her documentary becomes more than a portrait of against-the-elements fortitude; it poses piercing existential questions about purpose and independence, particularly for women choosing work that has long been deemed the exclusive province of men.”
Bitterbrush can be screened online – at Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, You Tube, Google Play, Redbox and Vudu.
