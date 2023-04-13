Jay Craven: BITTERBRUSH… A Documentary Western Shows Two Women on the Open Range
I grew up watching Westerns. I was raised by a Texas grandmother and, while most kids were going to movie theaters and drive-ins to watch “Dumbo” and “Lady and the Tramp,” Geema was stuffing me into her red ‘54 Chrysler for week-end sojourns to watch “High Noon,” “Red River” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” When, after college, she visited me in New York City, I took my grandmother to see Mel Brooks’ dysfunctional satire, “Blazing Saddles.” That may have been a mistake – but she was good humored about it.

