Jay Craven: Communities Under Pressure
Jay Craven

In my article last week, I underestimated the local damage from the recent deluge storms that rocked Vermont. I mentioned farmers, many of whom have lost major summer crops and have to re-plant to salvage what they can. And, of course, dirt roads everywhere were damaged. Hardwick and other towns were also hit hard. Events like these remind us the importance of road crews and town officials who move to the front lines.

