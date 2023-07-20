Jay Craven: Communities Under Pressure

In my article last week, I underestimated the local damage from the recent deluge storms that rocked Vermont. I mentioned farmers, many of whom have lost major summer crops and have to re-plant to salvage what they can. And, of course, dirt roads everywhere were damaged. Hardwick and other towns were also hit hard. Events like these remind us the importance of road crews and town officials who move to the front lines.
I spent last Saturday evening at a cool concert event at the women-owned Harry’s Hardware in Cabot which prides itself as the only hardware store in New England that has a bar (and kitchen). The place rocks – and last Saturday weekend a couple dozen folks socialized out around the porch – clearly happy to be together after days of being hunkered down. The funny and irreverent Plainfield-based German-flavored satirical music trio, Umlaut, performed in the store’s small Den near the front of the store, amidst all the tools, garden products and livestock supplies.
Everything seemed pretty normal at Harry’s. Except, as we initially approached the store from the Cabot green, we saw that huge swaths of earth and rock were fully exposed, due to the rising head waters of the Winooski River that heavily eroded the store’s foundations – on both sides. It seemed remarkable that the store itself was still standing.
Radio journalist Erica Heilman recently interviewed Harry’s Hardware co-owner Jina Alboreao while men removed the store’s fuel tanks after the storm. Alboreao mentioned how neighbors pitched in to help them dig out – and described what happened for Vermont Public:
“Oh yeah, it was bad,” she said. “What happened, our culvert got blocked. The culvert is behind the Cabot garage. So, the water’s coming down a tributary that goes into the Winooski River, which is behind us. And it got blocked with trees and debris. And it was around I think around 6 o’clock on Monday. And Johanna, my business partner, her husband Rory Thibault, he was just here watching just make sure everything was OK and started to notice water started coming over the garage, in between the garage and the Wiley building, and then called to Anna, told her to get over here.”
“And just like that, the water just started gushing over here. And luckily, our (fuel) tanks saved the building, because debris started to hit it, and then the water would hit the tanks and then divert, and it would go around the building. And also, Rory and Johanna put stacks, soil and everything they could against the door and prevented water damage.”
“The water that went on that side just eroded everything. … The tanks were almost full. So the tanks didn’t wash away because they had so much weight. But the water did get under the tanks and lifted the pad, the cement pad that keeps them down. And it just lifted them, and they just ended up at a slump. Nothing was breached, though there was no leak at all, but we can’t use the tanks anymore.”
“So, these gentlemen are taking the tanks out. And then we’re going to figure out how we’re going to repair that. We probably will not have tanks there. Because this is the second time it’s happened — it happened in Irene 2011. So now we see a pattern. So, if this happens again, we just can’t have the tanks buried there.”
The flood waters also took out a bridge – and the back wall of the store, so you can now see the river from the plumbing department, downstairs.
Of course, the question many businesses – and residents – will face now is what to do so they are less vulnerable when – not if – this happens again. Because we saw the destruction of Irene in 2011 – and here we are.
In the meantime, literally thousands of Vermonters from across the state are pitching in help the homes and businesses that have been damaged. This is the best thing that’s come from the storm. I heard just yesterday that town road workers from St. Johnsbury have fanned out to help in Barre and small towns to the north that are struggling.
People are also donating money. And I see there’s a plan in Montpelier to open a large storage facility on higher ground in town so that businesses can keep inventory there – away from potential flood waters.
There is a vital unity that we’re seeing right now in every corner of Vermont, where people are putting their shared interests above personal interests – and it’s inspiring. Last week, I mentioned a film, “Take Shelter” that has unintentionally become a parable about climate instability – and showed how people can harbor anxiety about it. True enough.
I’m thinking this week about films that show people coming together for a common cause. “Remember the Titans” was a 2000 film that follows a high school football team in Virginia in the early 1970s as they work together to overcome racial tensions and achieve a common objective. In “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” a frustrated composer takes a job as a high school music teacher and finds satisfaction bringing a community together. In “Dunkirk,” allied soldiers come together to evacuate and protect civilians during a fierce battle in World War II.
This kind of coming together is central to a healthy culture – especially when it’s challenged. But I’m also thinking of the 1950’s and 60’s-themed dinner dance that Lori Impey organized last weekend at Emerson Falls, to raise money for scholarships to help Northeast Kingdom students attend Vermont State University in Lyndon. And the upcoming NVRH gala on August 25th, to support local training for nurses. Or the many other opportunities we have – to shop downtown, buy the local paper or go to the Farmer’s Market. All of these provide opportunities to pitch in – to help advance material support for important local places that we share and that define who we are. They also contribute to a spirit of community that imbues our lives and our common culture as we live here – now.
