Jay is reflecting on some experiences from the last fourteen months. So far, he has described how, anxious to escape quarantine during the first month of the Covid lockdown, he and his wife, Bess, took a Sunday drive that included a turn down a mud season dirt road where rocks tore into the oil pan and destroyed his low-riding Mini Cooper. He then recalled fourteen months without a car during the pandemic – teaching online and working to prepare his next film, which will pick up on his story idea about Vermont’s Green Mountain Boys, first hatched in 1974.
Fortunately, after I broke my right arm bailing out of Dezzie Stuart’s farm truck, Vermont’s weather turned balmy and I didn’t need the firewood that had driven me out into woods in the first place. But without a usable right hand or arm, I was pretty limited in what else I could do.
Patty wanted to plant a garden so I did what I could to help. I also got a call from a young woman who worked with Orange County State Senator Bob O’Brien of Tunbridge, asking if I would consider working with the Senator to draft renewable energy legislation. It sounded interesting - I told her that I’d just broken my arm hauling wood and she said that would speak to my commitment to avoid using fossil fuels.
I traveled, slowly and carefully, to several Montpelier meetings where Senator O’Brien talked about establishing a “town energy officer” who would, among other things, establish a town woodlot and help people take out low-interest loans to purchase solar heating panels and small windmills. The assortment of renewable energy hardware in 1974 was quite limited but we had to start somewhere, so we drafted legislation that did not pass. But it got people talking and I stayed on to help manage O’Brien’s 1976 campaign for Governor, where our renewable energy platform was expanded.
I was fascinated by the energy in Montpelier which was so different from St. Johnsbury which I also liked, specially on Friday nights when stores and restaurants were open late and people of all ages would swarm he streets. The place was popping. In Montpelier, well-dressed legislators and bureaucrats bustled around, seeming to important things to do – and they gathered for mid-day lunch at places like the Thrush Tavern on State Street and in the shadow of the capitol building.
We finished our Bob O’Brien meeting early one day and I asked my lunch waitress for an interesting place I might spend a few hours before driving home. She didn’t hesitate. “The Vermont Historical Society (VHS).” She said. “They’ve got exhibits and all the information that’s out there on Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys.”
I took her advice, landed in the VHS reading room and, before long, found myself ensconced in materials about Connecticut Yankee Ethan Allen and his years-long battles with New York sheriffs, landlords, land speculators and elected officials. I was surprised to learn that Vermont had been born out of intense conflict – and that there were more dramatic incidents than I could imagine.
I walked out the VHS and down State Street and over to Capitol Stationers where I bought a spiral notebook and three pens. I spent the better part of the next five months, every time I could get to Montpelier, sitting at the large tables and taking wobbly looking notes with my good left hand – about this thrilling political adventure story. State Archivist Gregory Sanford was often around – and always available to help.
I also made a connection with Jean Marcy, librarian at the St. Johnsbury Atheneum, and she pointed me to a copy of Benjamin Hall’s “History of Eastern Vermont” which was one of very few sources that documented the pro-New York, anti-Vermont stronghold down in the Guilford, Brattleboro, Putney and Marlboro area – where Ethan Allen carried out two invasions to put down resistance and demand loyalty (and tax payments) among that area’s settlers.
I was convinced that all of this fabulous information would make for a great film – or maybe more than one film. And, while some filmmaker friends, Robert Kramer and John Douglas, visited me from New York, I told them everything I’d learned during my months with a broken arm. And what I could imagine for a film.
“I’m thinking of Jon Voight to play Ethan Allen,” I said.
“We can get you to Jon Voight,” said Robert. “Just finish the script and I’ll take it from there.”
Nothing came of all this. My cast finally came off, after was seemed like a very long time. Then I got a job teaching at the wonderful Peacham School – and that was all consuming. Plus, in 1975, I started Catamount Arts, taking its name from the Bennington tavern where the Green Mountain Boys met, drank plenty of rum and plotted their strategy to establish Vermont.
But I kept my funky scrawled notes. During the pandemic, I took them out and started reading more and adding loads of new material. And I worked during the pandemic with 25 students to help me – and talk about all of this. It looks like we’ll now finally make a film about thus turbulent Vermont time, during the American Revolution – and that we’ll shoot most of it in the Northeast Kingdom.
I can’ t wait.
